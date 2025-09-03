No matter what you get into over the next week, there’s definitely no excuse to be bored!

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Run x HIIT Workout @ McCarren Park Track, 7 a.m.: Led by Barry’s Senior Instructor Daniela Celi. Free, sign up here.

Grow Your Own Mushrooms @ Greenpoint Library, 6 p.m.: Join urban farmer Gil Lopez as he shares information about cultivating and growing edible mushrooms at home. This workshop will include a presentation offering a broad overview of the fungi kingdom, different types of mushrooms, life-cycle, anatomy and other fungi details. Limited capacity. Free, register here.

Rally Reading Series @ Pete’s Candy Store, 7 p.m.: Nilo Tabrizy (For The Sun After Long Nights), Alexander Sammartino (Last Acts), and Megan Nolan (Five-Star Stranger) take the stage with live readings of their works followed by engaging questions and conversations with the audience with a goal of cultivating change and advancing a stronger future for our community and democracy. Free, RSVP here.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Autumn Evenings at Newtown Native Nursery @ Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof, 4 p.m.: If you’re feeling positively autumnal already, don’t let any toasty temps hold you down. Explore Kingsland Wildflowers’ native nursery with seasonal plants to view and purchase to greenify your space well into the cooler months. All ages. Free, RSVP here.

Magic: The Gathering Friday Night Draft @ Frontier Games, 7 p.m.: $15, sign up here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Bird Club @ McGolrick Park, 9 a.m.: Free, no RSVP required.

Held Space Grand Opening Party @ 960 Manhattan Ave, 12 p.m.: Held Space is back in action at a new location. The community-minded location just built out the fourth floor or 960 Manhattan Avenue and is celebrating its grand re-opening with a chance to explore the space, learn about events and membership, meet likeminded individuals, and experience specialized booths and activities. There will be non-alcoholic drinks and light bites. Any proceeds will go towards the buildout. All ages. By donation, sign up here.

Chef’s Table Experience @ Owlee Café and Studio, 5 p.m.: Chef Mieles of Vida y Comida will be curating an intimate chef’s table dinner of culinary delights, including a full-course dining experience and two complimentary wine glasses with every food order. RSVP at [email protected].

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

From Page to Play @ McCarren Park, 10 a.m.: Join a Storytime Come Alive event with author Catherine Mondoa reading her book Log & Moss, followed by a themed scavenger hunt and coloring activity for kids ages 2 to 7 and their caregivers. Free, RSVP required here.

Babywearing for Newborns @ The Wild, 10 a.m.: Curious about babywearing? Learn the ins and outs of baby carriers and positioning, watch some demos, ask any and all burning questions, and learn about the benefits of babywearing.

Great for expecting parents or those with infants. $79 for single attendees or $99 for two or more caregivers, sign up here.

Reset Your Nervous System & Socialize @ SAMADHI, 5 p.m.: $35, get tickets here.

Full Moon Ceremony @ Real Hot Yoga, 7 p.m.: Have a magical evening under the full moon with a night of reflection, release, and renewal featuring a Yin yoga practice, breathwork, and restorative sound bath. All experience levels welcome, bring your own mat and towel or rent for $5 at the studio. $39.19, register here.

Stand-Up Level 1 Class Performance @ Brooklyn Comedy Collective, 7 p.m.: Comedian Sara Hennessey has been teaching a stand-up course for the past seven weeks, and now is your chance to see all of their hard work in action. $9.67, get tickets here.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

English Conversation Group @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Free, no RSVP required.

Chestnut Storytelling @ McCarren ParkHouse, 8 p.m.: Put your name in a hat for a chance to tell your story about holding on or letting go. All ages welcome. Free, sign up here.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fiber Arts and Sewing Circle @ Greenpoint Library, 5:30 p.m.: Join and work on a fiber arts craft project of your choice. All genders and skill levels welcome. Free, no RSVP required.

Line Dancing @ McCarren ParkHouse, 7:30 p.m.: When you’re done working 9 to 5, enjoy a bit of 7:30 to 8:30 (doesn’t quite roll off the tongue like Dolly intended, sadly) with a line dancing session to iconic Dolly Parton tunes. No partners (pardners?) or experience required. $23.18, get tickets here.

Butcher Class: Pork Party @ Prospect Butcher Co., 7:45 p.m.: Learn how the literal sausage is made and see where your favorite cuts of pork come from with a side of light charcuterie. $108.55, sign up here.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Teens DIY Back to School Polaroid @ Greenpoint Library, 4 p.m.: Teens 13 can get early yearbook practice or just savor fun back-to-school mems with friends during a free Polaroid session.

Shop & Sip 3 Year Celebration @ WonderMart, 6 p.m.: Commemorate three years of WonderMart with free mini dirty martinis and 10% off all purchases. Anyone who spends over $50 will also be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift card. Free, RSVP here.

Northside BID Info Session @ Wythe Hotel, 6:30 p.m.: Did you know a northside Business Improvement District is being proposed for Grand Street to North 15th between Bedford and Kent avenues? Now you do! If you’re within that area, join an information session about it hosted by the North Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce and Steering Committee. Free with confirmation, register here.

Defector Media 5th Birthday Party @ Union Pool, 8 p.m.: Free, RSVP required for headcount here.

