If you’re a regular Court Square transferrer, the G train is now your best bet (sorry, or you’re welcome). As of August 31, the B62 bus has been rerouted and skips Court Square (among other stops) as part of phase two of a Queens bus network redesign.

The route now extends along 21 Street in Queens and ultimately terminates at the Astoria Houses by Whitey Ford Field. According to the MTA, the removal or relocation of stops is designed “to improve speed and reliability.” The redesign plans have been in the works since 2019 and received final approval in January 2025 following rounds of feedback, edits, and addenda.

This project is meant to facilitate improved connections, a simplified network, decreased travel times, increased bus frequencies, balanced stop spacing, and better quality of service.

The closest stop to Court Square on the B62 is now 21st Street and 44 Drive. See changes and the new stops and map here.

Public feedback on the redesign can be submitted here.