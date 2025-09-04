Get artsy, get centered, and eat well this weekend, all without leaving the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

AUTUMN EVENINGS AT NEWTOWN NATIVE NURSERY

Go touch some grass, or at least look at some during the return of Autumn Evenings at Kingsland Wildflowers Green Roof’s nursery at 4 p.m. If you’re feeling positively autumnal already, don’t let any toasty temps hold you down. Explore Kingsland Wildflowers’ native nursery with seasonal plants to view and purchase to greenify your space well into the cooler months. All ages.

Free, RSVP here.

OFF CENTER CERAMICS GRAND OPENING

Get your hands dirty or just feast your eyes on some art thanks to a new ceramics space in town. Off Center Ceramics is celebrating its grand opening at 5 p.m. with music, wine, and mingling. Off Center is a ceramics space built for process over perfection. Part studio, part community hub, it’s a place for makers of all levels who want to explore clay without pressure or expectations. They will eventually offer pottery classes, painting-on-pottery classes, a beginner intensive , memberships, and more

MAGIC: THE GATHERING FRIDAY NIGHT DRAFT

Curious about dipping your toe into the MTG world? Frontier Games hosts a weekly draft at 7 p.m. that’s beginner and casual friendly and, in their words, “a less sweaty environment.” Can’t beat that. This week, they’ll be drafting from the Edge of Eternities set.

Sign up for $15 here.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

PERIOD PANTRY HYGIENE KITS

Greenpoint Library has collaborated with teen advocacy group The Cycle Alliance to host an ongoing period pantry dedicated to breaking stigma surrounding menstruation and increasing accessibility to necessary wellness products. Free period wellness bags will be available for all ages and genders during library operating hours, starting at 10 a.m., and include a variety of hygiene products provided by community donations

STEVE WASTERVAL LIVE PAINTING

Local art phenom and proficient mini painter (and hider) Steve Wasterval is a Greenpoint legend, and now you can see him working live in Transmitter Park starting at 12 p.m. He will also be selling the pieces he paints, plus other prints and plein-air art supplies.

HELD SPACE GRAND (RE)OPENING

It’s a weekend of openings! Held Space is back in action at a new location. The community-minded location just built out the fourth floor or 960 Manhattan Avenue and is celebrating its grand re-opening with a chance to explore the space, learn about events and membership, meet likeminded individuals, and experience specialized booths and activities. There will be non-alcoholic drinks and light bites. Any proceeds will go towards the buildout. All ages.

By donation, sign up here.

CHEF’S TABLE EXPERIENCE

Enjoy an intimate evening of culinary delights courtesy of private chef Mieles of Vida y Comida at Owlee Café and Studio starting at 5 p.m. Chef Mieles will be curating the chef’s table dinner including a full-course dining experience and two complimentary wine glasses with every food order.

RSVP at [email protected].

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

FROM PAGE TO PLAY

Help your little one exercise their imagination during a Storytime Come Alive event from The Mommy Archives in McCarren Park at 10 a.m. Hosted by author Catherine Mondoa reading her book Log & Moss and followed by a themed scavenger hunt and coloring activity for kids ages 2 to 7 and their caregivers.

Free, RSVP required here.

BABYWEARING FOR NEWBORNS

If you’ve been dying to know the inner workings and benefits of babywearing and skin-to-skin contact, head to The Wild at 10 a.m. for an info session. Learn the ins and outs of baby carriers and positioning, watch some demos, and ask any and all burning questions. Designed for expecting parents or those with infants.

Sign up for $79 (single attendees) or $99 (two caregivers and up) here.

RESET YOUR NERVOUS SYSTEM AND SOCIALIZE

It’s basically exactly what it sounds like! Slow down and reset before beginning another week at SAMADHI starting at 5 p.m. Called Syntara, this session is designed to be a space to unplug from noise and find a different rhythm led by your breath that includes a Yin yoga flow, breathwork, sound healing, and meditation. Comfy clothes are encouraged and mats and light refreshments will be provided.

Get tickets for $35 here.

FULL MOON CEREMONY

It’s your nervous system’s lucky day. Have a magical evening under the full moon with a night of reflection, release, and renewal featuring a Yin yoga practice, breathwork, and restorative sound bath at Real Hot Yoga at 7 p.m. All experience levels welcome, bring your own mat and towel or rent for $5 at the studio.

Register for $39.19 here.