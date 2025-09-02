This is a breaking news story and may be updated with additional details.

A 25-year-old man on a gas-powered scooter was killed this morning at the intersection of Bedford and Myrtle avenues.

The NYPD received a 911 call around 4:40 am, a spokesperson confirmed to Greenpointers. The man was operating a gas-powered two-wheeled vehicle (Williamsburg News referred to it as a motorcycle, while the NYPD did not use that terminology).​

The man was going eastbound on Myrtle Avenue when he collided with a Subaru sedan going north on Bedford, causing him to be ejected from the scooter. He was then struck by a white Nissan sedan. The operators of both vehicles, a 51-year-old male and a 22-year-old male, respectively, stayed at the scene.

The scooter driver was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.

The NYPD made no arrests in connection with the case. An investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad.

The fatal incident occurred on a controversial section of the Bedford Avenue bike lane, where traffic protections had been recently removed following a prolonged legal battle. It is not yet clear exactly what kind of two-wheeled vehicle was involved—e-bikes are permitted to use city bike lanes, while mopeds are not. Two-wheeled vehicles must follow speed limits between 15 to 40 MPH, depending on the type of vehicle.

​Williamsburg News shared a video of the incident, which seems to depict the 25-year-old scooter operator moving against traffic before crashing into the two cars (Editor’s note: warning, graphic footage).