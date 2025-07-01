Brace yourself!

The G train will endure another period of shutdowns later this summer, to allow the MTA to continue working on its signal modernization project.

The G will close between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenue on select overnights and weekends, starting on Monday, July 14 and lasting through Monday, August 18. Free shuttle bus service will replace the stops on that route.

For a full list of closures, check here.

The signal modernization project makes some much-needed upgrades to the G train’s outdated signaling system by replacing it with CBTC, or communications-based train control. The closures are undoubtedly a pain in the butt, especially after last summer’s massive weeks-long shutdown. But we’re mostly just grateful that the MTA finally made an announcement weeks in advance, instead of the piecemeal approach that left many Greenpointers wondering when they could expect to take a fully-running G train on a weekend again.

Signal modernization work on the G train won’t officially wrap up until 2027. Until then, consult the MTA’s newsletter for more weekend service change updates.