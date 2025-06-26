Thankfully, we’re on the other side of the heat wave this weekend. You should, of course, continue to stay hydrated, but getting out to any of these events will hopefully feel a bit less stifling.

FRIDAY & SATURDAY

LADYLAND FESTIVAL

LadyLand Festival returns to Under the K Bridge Park for another year of celebrating queer talent and icons from around the globe. This year’s lineup boasts Cardi B (who just announced a new album), FKA Twigs, COBRAH, Pabllo Vittar, Isabella Lovestory, Kevin Aviance, Danny Tenaglia, and many more. The 21+ multi-stage festival starts at 7 p.m. each day and also features food and drinks for purchase and other activations.

Get tickets starting at $48.99 here.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27

TEENS’ PERIOD PANTRY PACKING PARTY

Have a teen that wants to give back? Greenpoint Library is restocking their period pantry and throwing a volunteer party. From 1 to 2:30 p.m., teenagers can help put kits together containing pads, tampons, and a piece of dark chocolate to help with cramps. This is essential aid provided free to everyone in the community who needs it and helps give necessary hygiene products to those who may otherwise not be able to afford or access them.

KIDS’ DROP-OFF GAME NIGHT

Treat your little one to an evening of fun, friendship, and free play during Twinkle Playspace‘s drop-off game night for kids ages 3 to 6. Starting at 6:30 p.m., kids can enjoy a safe, supervised environment with CPR-certified staff while they open play board games and other interactive activities like limbo and potato sack races. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will also be provided. Any child attending must be potty trained.

Register for $60.54 (for non-members) here.

FRENCH CINEMA & LIVE MUSIC

Start your weekend off with some French surrealist cinema at Film Noir. Starting at 9 p.m., the theater will be showing L’Étoile de Mer, Ballet Mecanique, Un Chien Andalou, and La coquille et le Clergyman, all from the 1920s, an era deeply impacted by French impressionism and avant-garde movements with a strong focus on visual style (frequently over narrative). There will also be live music accompaniment from sonic guitarist Geoff Gersh.

Get tickets for $17.85 here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28

HOUSE PLANT WORKSHOP

Learn how to grow new plants from the ones you already know and love! Houseplant expert and lead interior plant designer at Earthborn Designs Rachel Smith will be at the Greenpoint Library to teach techniques like water and soil propagation, division, air layering, and more at 10:30 a.m. Email [email protected] with any specific questions you have about plant propagation ahead of the workshop.

Register for free here.

YOGA BLOCK PARTY PRIDE PICNIC

Yoga Block Party continues their Pride celebrations in McGolrick Park. At 12 p.m., join a 60-minute Vinyasa flow set to a live DJ and followed by a picnic with complimentary snacks, iced tea, and gift cards, plus giveaways. Bringing your own mats is encouraged (any extras on site are first come, first served). Everyone is welcome.

RSVP for free here.

BILL PLYMPTON MEET & GREET

Calling all cult-classic cinephiles and cartoon enthusiasts! Cartoonist, Oscar-nominated filmmaker, and “King of Indie Animation” Bill Plympton will be stopping by physical-media hub Night Owl Video at 3 p.m. for a signing and meet and greet. Plympton will be signing blu-rays of The Tune, I Married a Strange Person, and Mutant Aliens, while also drawing free original sketches for attendees in his unique, surreal style.

BOUQUET WINE BAR 1-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Natural wine bistro Bouquet Wine Bar is celebrating a year in the neighborhood (in the former home of Lobster Joint). Opened by New York native and Greenpoint resident Eric Molnar, Bouquet offers wine (of course), seasonal plates, and comfort food. From 5 to 10 p.m., the RSVP-free party will include special wines, prizes, and guests.

PSC DISCO NIGHT

Disco is alive and well at the Polish and Slavic Center. Starting at 7 p.m., enjoy their 18th Disco Night with a Summer Heat theme (understatement!) and tunes played by DJ Daniel. This particular boogie wonderland has become a tradition at the PSC, and the hot ticket (with a Polish spin, of course) usually draws upwards of 200 attendees.

Get tickets starting at $25 here or $30 at the door.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29

HARVEST FAMILY DAY

This one’s for mom (and dad) and Mother Earth. Enjoy a family-centric day at the McCarren Demo Garden in conjunction with North Brooklyn Mutual Aid and The Mommy Archives. Starting at 10 a.m., kids and their guardians are invited to decorate signs and name the garden beds based on the ABCs of Greenpoint street names. Wear clothes that can get dirty and don’t forget sunscreen and water.