Hot enough for ya?

A new sauna, Akari, inspired by Japanese sentō culture opened at 149 Franklin Street this past weekend. This is their second location in New York City.

And while this particular week might not have you making a beeline for additional humidity, Akari Sauna also has a cold plunge pool.

Entry runs on a membership basis. “There are no bookings or appointments required as a member, and with the first studio close by at 202 Grand Street in Williamsburg, Akari allows members to cycle through different neighborhood spaces in ways that fit their daily/weekly schedules,” a spokesperson shared with Greenpointers. “Each location has its own design and charm.”

Akari is open from Monday through Thursday, from 8 am to 10 pm, Friday 8 am to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 8 pm.