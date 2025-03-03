A truck driver fatally struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Williamsburg.

On March 1, around 4 am, a man was crossing Withers Street near Woodpoint Road when a Mack truck driver made a right turn and hit him. The NYPD believe the man was kneeling over to pick up food. The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity is not yet known, pending family notification, but he was in his 20s.

The 49-year-old truck driver fled the scene. The NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating the incident.

Sadly, the area is no stranger to traffic fatalities. In 2023, a hit-and-run truck driver killed 86-year-old Agustina Muniz just two blocks away at the intersection of Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue.

Pedestrian fatalities increased in New York City in 2024, reversing a five year trend of progress from an initiative designed to reduce traffic violence. While overall traffic fatalities were about average for 2024, pedestrian fatalities saw an 18% increase from the previous year, according to the New York Times.