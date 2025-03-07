Sometimes, artists create work about their family. Other times, the entire family plays a role in making the art.

At the gallery HACO in Williamsburg (31 Grand St.), a new exhibition, “The water is straight though,” features not only Japanese artist Kyohei Sakaguchi’s 30 oil paintings and pastel drawings but also embroidery by his wife, Fu, and pastel drawings by his daughter Ao, and his son, Gen.

What’s more, those coming to the opening reception on March 29 will enjoy an acoustic, live performance by Sakaguchi and his family.

“I am very excited to see what unfolds through these first-time experiences — having an exhibition in New York and showcasing art works with my family,” Sakaguchi told Greenpointers. “At the same time, I hope this show will be an extension, or a window into my everyday life — a quiet glimpse into the ways I choose to live.”

A New York Times-featured artist, Sakaguchi graduated from Waseda University in Tokyo. After studying there, he has done much more than just create art; after coming to terms with his bipolar disorder, he has also started a suicide hotline — one that went directly to his phone. Its need rose during COVID in Japan.

Sakaguchi then got a fresh start, moving to Kumamoto, a city that also has access to nearby nature, which influences the artist’s work. Now, he makes his New York debut at HACO with dozens of oil paintings. The March 29 opening reception is from 3 to 6 PM, with the artist and his family performing from 4 to 5 PM. The exhibition runs through April 27.