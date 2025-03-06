In this neighborhood, nothing is certain except ginger shots and taxes. This weekend, that is. See what’s going on in Greenpoint!

FRIDAY, MARCH 7

FREE TAX HELP

As Tax Day draws nearer, AARP is at the Greenpoint Library on Fridays through April 11 to help get your financial affairs in order with help from BPL’s Business & Career Center. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., individuals making $65,000 or less or $93,000 with dependents are invited to bring your government-issued ID, Social Security cards or ITIN letter(s), all 2024 wage statements, bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, and any other relevant documents like a 1099-G (if you received Unemployment Insurance, etc), documentation of higher education expenses, childcare expenses, and your IRS IP PIN if applicable.

Assistance is offered for free on a walk-in basis, and AARP will take 20 appointments per session. More information here.

SPACE CAMP BAKE SALE

Help local kids blast off to space camp this summer! From 4:30 to 8 p.m., parent volunteers from John Ericsson Middle School (MS 126) will be holding a bake sale at TALEA with baked goods donated by neighbors and local small business owners with all proceeds benefitting the students in MS 126’s STEAM club in their hopes of funding a trip to Space Camp at Le Cosmodome in Quebec.

CRAFT & CLAY

Calling all plant parents! Put those green thumbs to use in a new way and create your very own planter at Owlee Café & Studio from 7 to 9 p.m. The hands-on workshop will teach you how to sculpt a unique planter from scratch, no experience required, for an evening of creativity, community, and wine.

Registration is $87.21 (including fees and materials) and available here.

HOT ONES WING-EATING CONTEST

If spring weather is moving in a bit too slowly for your liking, get an extra bit of heat during the wing-eating contest at Kilo Bravo in collaboration with Wing Jawn. Starting at 8 p.m., the tasting will feature all ten sauces known to commonly torture masochistic celebs on the YouTube show Hot Ones. Sauces range from “The Classic Garlic Fresno” to “The Last Dab Xperience” made with Pepper X, the hottest pepper in the world according to the Guinness Book of World Records, and coming in at 2,693,000 on the Scoville scale. Tickets include a 10-wing flight with a dab of each sauce and beer to wash it down.

Tickets are $31.27 (including fees) and available here. Spectating is free.

SATURDAY, MARCH 8

TOOL WORKSHOP

If you’ve fallen victim to many a landlord special, here’s an opportunity to take home improvement into your own hands. Greenpoint Library continues their series of hands-on tool workshops, this time focusing on poking holes in things and the supplies it entails, like drills, impact drivers, and hammerdrills (which are available to borrow from the tool library!). The workshop is taught by educators and artists Derek Haffar and Jim Osman from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and first come, first served for adults and teens ages 14 and up (accompanied by a parent) — space is limited to 12 spots.

THERAPY DOG READING HOUR

Have a kiddo trying to boost their confidence reading and in need of a captive audience? From 2 to 3 p.m., Greenpoint Library is letting kids ages 6-12 read to their certified therapy dog, Peppa. Each reader (there will be six spots per session) will get a turn reading Peppa the book of their choice for 10 minutes.

Sign-ups are available day of in person and are first come, first served.

THE CHEESECAKE JOURNEY

If you’re a cheesecake aficionado, dessert lover, and/or Cheesecake Factory connoisseur, this event is for you. From 3 to 5 p.m., Euzko Etxea of New York is hosting a global cheesecake tasting with samples from various countries made with original recipes and authentic ingredients, followed by a vote for your favorite. There will also be an open bar with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, and pets are allowed.

Tickets are $45 for EENY members and $60 for non, available here, plus a fee at the door.

SUNDAY, MARCH 9

THE GINGER MILE

Familiar with a beer mile? How about a ginger mile? (No, not a ginger beer mile.) If not, then probably because it’s a novel concept, but it’s also for a good cause. Visionary Projects and host Matt Kramer are holding The Ginger Mile at the McCarren Park track, replacing beer with a healthier alternative, from ginger juice shots to coconut water. Starting at 9:30 a.m., runners and walkers alike (all paces welcome!) can join in for four laps around the track, each punctuated by a drink, with 100% of proceeds going to charity:water to improve access to clean drinking water for a community in Madagascar.

Standard registration is $20 (which includes a Matchaful drink voucher), but additional donation options are also available here.

McGOLRICK PARK CLEANUP

As we spring ahead, let’s make sure our parks look the part. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., come to McGolrick Park for a cleanup during the farmers market for cleaning up trash and other litter, tidying tree beds, and beyond organized by Friends of McGolrick Park to help beautify our green space. Buckets, trash pickers, and gloves will be provided. Last month, volunteers collected 28 lbs of trash, following 25 picked up in January.

BIN BIN SAKE ANNIVERSARY

If you’re a sake lover, Bin Bin Sake is your place to be on Sunday for four hours of fun. From 12 to 4 p.m., the sake and wine store is celebrating three years in the neighborhood with over 15 sakes available to taste, onigiri, local art and vendor goodies, and a special bingo-style game for tasting (with a prize!).

The event is free to attend and no registration is required.

PADDY O’LADDY READING

Enjoy some quality time with your little leprechaun during a special book reading of Paddy O’Laddy by author Kimberly Feehan-Ponte at Peanut and Honey kids’ store from 1 to 3 p.m. Paddy O’Laddy tells the story of a mischievous leprechaun who shows up to spread the magic of silliness and kindness in equal measure. You can also get to know the book’s namesake IRL, as there will be leprechauns on the shelf for sale (and word on the street is that they’re way less labor intensive than their elf counterparts).

The reading is free to attend.

A WORLD FOR US EXHIBIT OPENING

Similarly to the Greenpoint pageant hosted last week, there are multiple avenues for appreciating queer art in Greenpoint. Exhibit Salon, a queer, vegan, and inclusive hair salon, is kicking off (fittingly) and exhibit by artist and illustrator @ggggrimes with an opening party from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A World For Us is the first solo exhibition by Theodoor Gabriella Grimes (a.k.a. ggggrimes), a Black and non-binary digital artist in the Bronx who focuses on the vibrancy of the queer experience through lush and colorful illustrations. During the opening, you can meet the artist, buy work, enjoy light refreshments, and mingle with likeminded art-lovers.

The event is free to attend.