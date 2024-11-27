If you’re planning to recover from the holiday with a low-key local weekend, or are hoping to avoid succumbing to mindless Black Friday sale scrolling on your phone, there are a few things going on in the neighborhood to keep you busy.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

COMEDY AND KARAOKE BENEFIT FOR INDIGENOUS WOMEN’S RESOURCE CENTER

If you could use a few laughs after enduring family, or you’ve been dying to take to the mic after seeing Wicked in theaters, Pure Chaos Comedy is for you — with a philanthropic bonus. The regular comedy show will be hosting a standup and karaoke benefit for the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center starting at 9 p.m. at A Bar. It will be hosted by Juan Nicolon, Raven Hugs, and Breck Gordon, and feature comics Daniel Vezza, Dan Wickes, Molly Kornfeld, Meka Mo, Billy Prinsell, and Shalewa Sharpe. There will also be an art sale.

Tickets are $7.18 (including fees) and available here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

POWER OF WE! KIDS

For tots with post-holiday energy to burn, Power of We! is meeting every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McCarren Park to guide children through development-focused activities like dancing, group games, learning exercises, yoga, arts and crafts, story time, music, and more, with occasional bonus activities like grownup chats and therapy dog visits. The event is designed for quality family time and is not a drop-off activity.

The program is free to attend and you can RSVP here.

CLOTHING SWAP AND SECONDHAND SALE

With holiday parties on the horizon, the urge to buy a whole new wardrobe is likely very tempting. Instead, Emergence Arts is hosting a clothes swap and secondhand sale from 2 to 4 p.m. at Greenpoint Art Space. Bring gently used articles you’re ready to part with and plan to swap with others. However, if you have pieces you’d like to sell, you can also enjoy a space to facilitate that — you’re expected to set your own prices and have your info available for exchanges (though if you’re selling for over $75, a form of authentication is suggested). Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

Tickets are $10 and available here.

RENEW AND REWEAR WORKSHOP

The sustainable vibes don’t stop there. From 3 to 5 p.m., SUDESTADA is hosting a renew and rewear workshop guided by artist and visual storyteller Lorenzo Mercanti as he covers his own approach to upcycling through embroidery techniques and more. Be prepared to learn about mending and reworking clothing to transform your garments. Bring whatever you’d like to rework, from tote bags to t-shirts to ties and beyond, though blank shirts will also be provided.

Tickets are $39.19 and include materials and complimentary drinks; available here.

TEAK TREE LIGHTING

If you’re wasting no time decking the halls, Teak New York is right there with you. From 5 to 8 p.m., the Scandinavian design store is hosting its annual tree lighting that promises a festive, memorable experience for all. The event will also feature mulled wine and cookies from Greenpoint Scandinavian deli Falu House.

The lighting is free to attend, but you can RSVP here.

SATURDAY + SUNDAY

SHOP SMALL GREENPOINT RETAIL CRAWL

Just in time for gifting season and Small Business Saturday, Shop Small Greenpoint‘s retail crawl is back! Starting on Saturday and running through December 8, you can shop at 40 participating businesses spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more for a chance to win prizes while also supporting local e-commerce.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1

ACTING GYM

Caught the acting bug? At 12:30 p.m., Brooklyn Center for Theatre Research is hosting a drop-in acting gym for working on scene studies, monologues, self-scripted work, and audition prep of any kind in an intimate, but rigorous setting. Expect to deepen your craft and receive in-depth feedback from experienced actor, writer, educator, and BCTR founding member George Olesky. Writers are also welcome to practice public readings and presentations of their material.

The session is $33.85 (including fees) to attend, signup is available here.