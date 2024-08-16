If you can’t escape to Santorini this summer, do the next best thing and head to Psaraki (420 Kent Ave.), a new Greek restaurant next to Domino Park. Psaraki uses its location overlooking the East River and thoughtful decor (like nautical rope and rocks along the edge of the floor) to evoke the charm of seaside tavernas found along the shores of Greece.

Psaraki is the creation of charismatic hospitality veteran Chef James Paloumbis, who is almost always at the restaurant chatting with guests. The restaurant’s food menu is filled with traditional Greek dishes meant for sharing and was inspired by Chef Paloumbis’ culinary philosophy where each dish embodies the essence of family recipes.

Chef Paloumbis similarly put great thought into the beverage menus. There are Greek wines that many Americans have never tried, and even the bottled water is imported from Greece. Many of the cocktails currently on the menu are perfect for sipping on breezy summer nights.

For this week’s addition to the Community Cookbook, Chef Paloumbis shared Psaraki’s recipe for the Santorini Margarita. This Greek twist on a margarita uses Assyrtiko wine which is native to Santorini and a homemade honey syrup infused with thyme.

Learn how to make Psaraki’s Santorini Margarita below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Psaraki’s Santorini Margarita

Ingredients

2 ounces of tequila

.75 ounce of Assyrtiko wine

.5 ounce of thyme honey syrup*

.5 ounce of fresh lime juice

Tajín seasoning, for garnish

Lime wheel, for garnish

Directions

First, make the thyme honey syrup. When the syrup is ready, combine all ingredients (except for garnishes) in a cocktail shaker and shake. Rim a glass with tajín seasoning. (This adds a layer of flavor.) Pour drinks into rimmed glass and garnish with a lime wheel.

*Ingredients for Thyme Honey Syrup

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/3 cup of honey

1 bunch of fresh thyme

*Directions for Thyme Honey Syrup

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add the sugar and water and mix until dissolved. Add in the honey and thyme and let simmer for 5 minutes. Remove the thyme from the syrup and discard. Once cooled, place into a glass jar and store in the fridge for up to a month.