After two years of development and design, plus a global pandemic, Under the K Bridge Park officially opened in 2021. The 7-acre outdoor space below the Kosciuszko Bridge (defined as an El-Space by the Department of Transportation, meaning “beneath and adjacent to elevated transportation infrastructure, including above-ground subways, bridges, and highways”) was transformed from an unpaved vacant lot to feature a skatepark, garden club and horticultural native plant program, and pedestrian walk way open to the public from dawn to dusk, plus a live event hub.

Countess Luann at LadyLand Festival 2024. Photo by Valerie Magan

In its earliest iteration, the programming served as a haven for cultural organizations unable to host events in their usual venues due to gathering restrictions at the time (like House of Yes and Reggae on the Boardwalk, typically held in Coney Island though unable to get a permit in 2021). However, as the scope and schedule of events has increased over the years (such as LadyLand Festival and smaller-scale events like skate competitions), the outdoor venue is facing some growing pains—including dissatisfaction from neighbors.

On Wednesday, North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, the local nonprofit that manages Under the K Bridge Park, hosted a community meeting with Council Member Lincoln Restler to address public concerns, share more information about their organization (which is funded by these events, allowing for hundreds of thousands of dollars to go back into local park maintenance and services) and engage more directly with feedback following a slight uptick in inquiries and complaints.

Attended by over a dozen community members and longtime residents, local business owners, and a few representatives from the offices of local elected officials such as Senator Kristen Gonzalez, Assembly Member Emily Gallagher, and Council Member Jennifer Gutiérrez, NBK Parks Executive Director Katie Denny Horowitz and production partners outlined the process for sound management and traffic control as it pertains to their events.

This process includes in-person monitoring with a hand decibel meter at nearly 20 locations in Greenpoint and Queens and adding 10 traffic posts in relevant locations. Representatives also acknowledged trying to work with DOT on additional sound and traffic pollution when event end and start times coincide with cars exiting the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

Concerns raised from neighbors included late end times and subsequent noise—with some attendees citing noise as late as 4 a.m., though NBK Parks countered that their event curfew is never later than 2 a.m.—increased foot traffic on residential streets, crowd management, and car parties or cars just generally playing loud music and honking.

To address future concerns and keep the dialogue moving, while also ensuring that any unheard feedback gets to the people who need to hear and manage it, NBK Parks has started a direct feedback hotline which will be active during events and invite immediate responses, including real-time sound monitoring when and where noise pollution is reported. The number is 718-635-0951.

They can also be reached via email at [email protected].

“As we grow, we’re striving for as close to perfection as possible by working with you [community members],” Horowitz said.