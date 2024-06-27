While the NYC Pride Parade takes over the streets in Manhattan on Sunday, there are plenty of events—both Pride-related and non-Pride alike—that won’t require crossing the East River this weekend.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

MAKE YOUR OWN DRESS

Have this Friday completely free? Want to start making your own clothes? Brooklyn Craft Company is hosting a one-day intensive to learn how to make a simple slip dress from Friday Pattern Co. While the experience is a bit pricy, you will learn to measure the body accurately for a good fit, work from a commercial pattern, understand more garment-sewing basics, become more familiar with sewing jargon, cut fabric and assemble a garment, make bias tape, create adjustable straps, and sew and attach side ties, plus it includes use of their premium tools. The full intensive is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration costs $165 and is available here.

THE BIG GREEN AT THE LIBRARY

All summer, the Greenpoint Public Library will be showing a family-friendly movie for free in the Eco Lab. This week, parents and kids can enjoy a screening of The Big Green, the 1995 movie about a cultural exchange surrounding soccer thanks to a teacher from England bringing the sport to a small Texas school. The event is from 1 to 3 p.m.

The screening is FREE to attend.

BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER IN MCCARREN PARK

As a special Pride edition of their summer movie screening series in Brooklyn parks and maintaining the ’90s movie theme of the weekend, Paramount+ is showing But I’m a Cheerleader. The 1999 cult-classic LGBTQIA+ comedy follows high-school cheerleader Megan (played by Natasha Lyonne) throughout her experience at a conversion therapy boot camp (emphasis on the camp) to “cure” her lesbianism. The movie is scheduled to start at sunset, which should be 8:31 p.m. But you should probably get there earlier than that (plus, RSVPing will get you free popcorn and candy while supplies last).

RSVP for free here.

R&B THROWBACK NITE

Even more ’90s! But this time of the music variety. Head to Bar Schimmi for That Thing… An R&B Throwback Party featuring a night of throwback jams from artists like Lauryn Hill, Ashanti, TLC, Jagged Edge, Jodeci, D’Angelo, Ginuwine, and many more played by Cryostatik and other guest DJs. The party starts at 10 p.m. and the drink special is $12 house vodka cocktails.

Tickets are $12.51 and available here.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

PUPPETMOBILE IN MCGOLRICK

For something a bit different for the kids this weekend, the City Parks Foundation traveling PuppetMobile hits McGolrick Park this weekend with Cinderella Samba, a free marionette show offering a contemporary take on the timeless fairytale classic, this time set in Brazil surrounding Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival gala. The show starts at 10 a.m. near the pavilion and features vibrant Carnival costumes and samba music.

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

GAY BEACH PRIDE RIDE TO JACOB RIIS

Source: NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project

While the current weather forecast for Saturday doesn’t exactly suggest a beach day, nor a bike ride to one, there’s strength in numbers. In honor of Pride, a group will be meeting at Marsha P. Johnson State Park at 11 a.m. for a group bike ride to Jacob Riis Beach, historically the most popular gay beach in NYC, and has gained that reputation due to its isolated nature making it a popular sunbathing and cruising spot for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. The bike ride will be about 13 miles.

The ride is free to attend, just RSVP here.

BORDER TOWN AT LISE & VITO

A few months after their wildly successful and sorely missed breakfast taco run at The Screen Door, Border Town (Jorge Aguilar’s mobile handmade flour tortilla pop-up that’s been making waves in the NYC food scene) is back in Greenpoint this weekend! Starting at 3 p.m. until things sell out (which they likely will), Border Town will be at wine bar Lise & Vito slinging esquites fritters, pan con tomatillo, bean ‘n cheese burritos, and choriqueso roll-ups.

The pop-up is free to attend with the aforementioned food and drink available for purchase.

718 SESSIONS PRIDE CELEBRATION

In honor of NYC Pride Weekend, Good Room is hosting a special edition of 718 Sessions, a series run by and featuring live music from DJ and New York City nightlife legend Danny Krivit. Voted The Best Place to Dance Your Heart Out by TimeOut NY, the party will also feature sets from Rissa Garcia and Mikki Afflick. Doors open at 10 p.m.

The first 100 people in before 11 p.m. will pay just $5, or you can get tickets for $34.30 here.

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN FOR KIDS

If you’ve dreamed of “Bruuuuuuuce” being your baby’s first word, do we have an event for you. Brooklyn Bowl will be hosting The Rock and Roll Playhouse as they play Springsteen’s music as part of their kid-friendly concert series at 12:30 p.m. Parents are free to rock out to the pseudo-Boss while kids get creative with streamers, technicolor parachutes, and other fun distractions.

The show is free for kids and adult tickets are $22.95 here.

MADRE BLOCK PARTY

Don’t miss the block party of Greenpoint foodies’ dreams. Experimental seafood-forward restaurant Madre is teaming up with Wenwen (no word on if the BDSM chicken will be making an appearance) and Sama Street for a block party packed with specialty bites from each star chef and crafted cocktail specials with Truman Vodka and Ten to One Rum from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. To keep the party going, there’s an after party at Madeline’s starting at 6.

The all-ages crossover event will be done on a walk-in, first-come first-served basis until food sells out.

PRIDE SUNDAY AT MARY’S

Pride isn’t near, it’s right here! Avoid train shutdown headaches and celebrate Pride in the neighborhood at Mary’s Bar starting at 6 p.m. The party will feature a DJ set from Oatmilk plus drink specials and undeniable good vibes.

There is no cover to attend.