Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Happy long weekend! No need to leave the nabe when we have plenty going on.

A building on Roebling Street suffered a partial collapse, but luckily no one was injured.

A Williamsburg man who crashed his car and allegedly left his passenger to die has been charged with manslaughter.

Sadly, budget cuts from the Adams administration means the end of community composting efforts across the city, including North Brooklyn. And speaking of the mayor, local elected officials and activists held a press conference last week to call on him to implement the full McGuinness Boulevard redesign.

v

Dog cafe Boris & Horton recently raised $250,000 to stay afloat but has now shut down its Williamsburg location, leaving customers to speculate as to where the money went.

The plant-based burger chain Moonburger will open in July, taking over the spot Cutlets tried to open. Get your tickets for the city’s annual rum festival. A local baseball team is leading the “sandlot revolution.”

National Grid wants yet another rate hike (and they’ll put it to good use this time, they swear!) Are you confused about the G train shutdown? You’re certainly not the only one. The MTA will appear at an upcoming town hall to answer all your burning questions.

As always, we have a Community Cookbook recipe for you (and this one looks particularly yummy).

In and around North Brooklyn

Something called the Hypebeast Flea New York Vintage Market x Depop collab took place in Greenpoint last week.

A local bar hosted an evil laugh competition.