The 7th Annual New York Rum Festival, will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Greenpoint’s Sutton Studios (100 Sutton St.) on the second floor.

The event will be hosted by The Rum Lab, an educational publication focused on rum and the rum industry. Attendees will be able to sample rare and exotic varieties, learn about industry trends, and attend seminars.

Sampling rum at the New York Annual Rum Festival. Photo: Arielle Shannon

“This is an incredible opportunity for rum enthusiasts and industry professionals to come together to learn, network, and discover the latest trends in the world of rum,” said the event producer Federico Hernandez.

The 7th Annual New York Rum Festival will offer over 160 different types of rum from around the world, including Fiji, Spain, Martinique, with a special showcase for Puerto Rico and seminars on “The Importance of Puerto Rican Rum for the Spirits Industry,” “Transcontinental Aging” and “French Heritage.”

Ron Viejo de Caldas Rum at the New York Annual Rum Festival. Photo: Arielle Shannon

Tasting sessions start at 1:30pm, and there are several different ticket options. The VIP Grand Tasting Session, which is $95, consists of a 5.5-hour program from 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. with an exclusive tasting cup and the opportunity to taste premium rums and attend brand seminars.

The VIP Enthusiast Session is 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and includes an exclusive tasting cup presented by The NEAT Glass, the opportunity to taste premium rums, access to 1 VIP seminar, and the ability to attend consumer seminars. Tickets are $85.

A seminar at the New York Annual Rum Festival. Photo: Arielle Shannon

The Spirit Industry Session is 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. offering industry professionals the opportunity to network with the brand representative, taste premium rums, attend brand seminars, and mingle with industry colleagues. This is only for members of the trade and costs $45.

The General Admission Tasting Session is 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. and includes a souvenir cup, premium tastings, and the ability to attend brand seminars. Tickets are $75.

There are also discounts for purchasing two tickets, or a duo pass, and a designated driver ticket for $20.