Moonburger (126 Bedford Ave.), a popular meatless burger chain from the Hudson Valley, is opening a Williamsburg location in the corner lot that was going to be Cutlets.

Cutlets was originally going to open in Spring 2022, and after a year and a half of delays, Cutlets’ owner Richard Zaro decided not to open in the Williamsburg space. The large red Cutlets signage is still up, but now it won’t be for long.

Jeremy Robinson-Leon, the founder of Moonburger and previous Williamsburg local, told Greenpointers that he expects the new location to open this July.

The interior of Moonburger’s New Paltz location. Photo: Moonburger

The Williamsburg location of Moonburger is the small chain’s first with alcohol. Robinson-Leon says it will have a beer and wine license, but does not have a complete drink menu yet. He knows they will offer ice cold Budweisers and the Oona Wine and Moonburger collab, which is a canned barbera rosé.

The Williamsburg location will offer the same small food menu as Moonburger’s three other locations. The menu offers a burger made with impossible meat, onion, pickle, lettuce, and special sauce on a potato roll, plus an option to order it with real American cheese. The menu also has regular fries, hot fries with a secret spice blend, and fries with cheese sauce.

Moonburger makes decadent shakes with oat milk. There’s a brownie batter shake and a strawberry shortcake shake. As in the other locations, the North Brooklyn outpost will offer limited-time shakes and other seasonal menu items.

Moonburger’s plant-based burger, regular fries, and soda. Photo: Alex Lau

“I lived in Williamsburg for 13 years, so I’m totally delighted to be bringing Moonburger to a place I love,” Robinson-Leon told Greenpointers. He moved to Williamsburg in 2007 and lived there until 2020, when he relocated to Kingston full time.

While in Williamsburg, Robinson was running a public relations firm called Group Gordon. “Shake Shack was a longtime client, and certainly inspired Moonburger in part,” he said. Moonburger’s director of operations Michael Tuiach happens to be a Shake Shack alum.

Moonburger’s brownie batter shake. Photo: Alex Lau

“There are so many North Brooklyn people and places that are dear to me…we’re hoping to continue in the footsteps of all the singularly wonderful people and places that have created delightful, off-kilter, only-possible-here anchors of the neighborhood long before us,” Robinson-Leon said.

Moonburger is cooking up collaborations with a few North Brooklyn spots, according to Robinson-Leon. He told Greenpointers that he can’t share the collaborators yet, but said, “we have some real fun stuff in the works.”