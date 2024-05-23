This Memorial Day Weekend, fight the urge to flee town (especially in pursuit of dreaded Jersey Shore traffic). From playing in the dirt to taking on a 3-lb crawfish platter, the best things to do this long weekend — for literally any vibe you’re seeking — are happening right here in the neighborhood.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

TEEN/TWEEN CHESS & CHILL

Chess has been scientifically shown to aid in cognitive development, social skills, and emotional intelligence for children. Also, in this instance, it’ll get them out of your hair and into a safe environment for an hour. The Greenpoint Public Library at 107 Norman Street is hosting a Chess & Chill event for tweens and teens only this Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in their Eco Lab Teen Zone. Both chess and checkers will be available and no experience is necessary — instruction will be provided for beginners.

The event is FREE and no reservation is required.

FRIDAY, MAY 24

AMERICANA ROOTS SERIES

Usher in the unofficial start of summer with a bit of Americana at McCarren Park House. On Friday from 7 to 11 p.m., the Americana Roots Series will be serving up some live folk, bluegrass, and beyond from Seth Kessel, Adam Najemian, and the Blue Velvet Band.

The event is FREE, though there is a $10 suggested donation. RSVP here.

ZOO: THE CHROMATICA BALL

Now for something completely different — The Rosemont at 63 Montrose Avenue is hosting a Lady Gaga-themed Chromatica Ball from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. celebrating her 2022 stadium tour. Tour visuals will be played throughout, Gaga’s music will be on repeat (of course) from DJs P_A_T, Luis Fernando, and Mack Mackey; and themed Chromatica cocktails will be flowing. Be sure to dress for the occasion.

Tickets start at $12.51 and are available here.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

KINOKO CRAWFISH BOIL

Few things scream “long summer weekend” quite like a crawfish boil. Cajun and Japanese fusion restaurant Kinoko (which opened earlier this year) at 179 Meserole Street is hosting their first boil on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Rescheduled from last weekend, the seafood smorgasbord (not to be confused with Smorgasburg) will feature crawfish straight from NOLA with all the fixins, fried Gulf shrimp po’ boys, natural wines, and crisp beers. Plus, if you stick around, you can catch live jazz from musicians hailing from Japan from 7 to 10 p.m.

Tickets are $50 (which includes a 3-lb crawfish platter) and available here.

SATURDAY, MAY 25

FLOAT YRSELF GREEN

If you like your dance parties with a side of adventure, look no further. What the Float, a traveling, immersive dance experience, is continuing its Brooklyn tour for another weekend at Threes Brewing at 113 Franklin Street. The three-ish-hours-long rendezvous will provide wireless headphones to hear tunes from DJs Shannon Cabbell, Ben Greiner, and Remeice, as well as ample glowing neon accessories as you travel along a route to dance, grab a drink, and — in their own words — rearrange your brain chemistry. The event takes off in two waves, one at 8 and one at 9 p.m.

Tickets start at $35 and are available here.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

McGOLRICK PARK GARDEN CLUB

Get down and dirty this weekend in a different way by volunteering with the North Brooklyn Parks Garden Club. On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the club will meet at the center pavilion of McGolrick Park to work with horticultural experts and learn about weeding invasive plant species, propagating and transplanting native plants, amending soil, and caring for trees.

The event is FREE to attend, and you can sign up here.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

MEMORIAL DAY BLOCK PARTY

Few combos feel as serendipitously right as Dolly Parton and Memorial Day Weekend. So, in that vein, Dolly’s Swing and Dive at 101 Kent Avenue is throwing their second annual MDW block party bash starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The festivities will include extra outdoor bars, snow cones featuring fresh-fruit liqueur by Chinola, a live DJ spinning some tunes, and food pop-up. Reserving an online ticket will also get you a free shot.

RSVPs are $4 after fees and available here, or, alternatively, you could just show up.