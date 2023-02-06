For those new to fitness or who’ve been burned in the past, the number of gyms, studios, and other exercise avenues in the area can be overwhelming. So we’ve rounded up a handful of options perfect for testing the waters and finding your new favorite.

Cosmic Fit Club (699 Meeker Avenue): A boutique studio offering fitness classes across aerial and acrobatic specialties, plus themed events for “movement lovers.”

Outbox (171 Meeker Avenue): Trans-owned and operated, Outbox is designed to be a safe, inclusive space to get fit. Though it may be slightly hidden alongside the BQE, it offers a can’t-miss schedule of boxing classes for all levels. But boxing and strength training isn’t the only thing offered — the gym is also hosting an LGBTQ+ anti-Valentine’s Day dance party on February 11.

The Corner Yoga (676 Driggs Avenue): For something a little more relaxing, The Corner has been welcoming yogis of all experiences into its doors since 2021. The studio hosts series of engaging yoga challenges, teacher trainings, sound baths, and, of course, classes focusing on their mission of community-first practices and bodily autonomy.

Greenpoint Runners (37 Noble Street): Bandit Running’s new run club is the latest addition to the Greenpoint fitness community. The club hosted its first run a few weeks ago and offers community runs at 9 a.m. every Saturday (so far runs have roughly been five miles).

VITAL (221 N 14th Street): In case you somehow missed the relatively massive climbing gym roughly behind McCarren Park (across from The Gutter, if bowling is more your kind of sport) since 2021, here’s the rundown — the gym features bouldering, regular fitness classes, aerial classes, a sauna, and 24-hour member access, plus events like an upcoming Valentine’s climbing “Flash Bash” and aerial show. Kids five and up are permitted to climb.

Ms. J’s Gymnastics and Dance (71 India Street): Speaking of kids, Ms. J’s Gym in Williamsburg expanded to Greenpoint a little over a year ago to provide even more access to a wide range of children’s gymnastics classes, dance lessons, and family-fun events.