On Friday, September 29, Davey’s Ice Cream (74 Meserole Ave.) will mark its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, Davey’s is passing out complimentary Birthday Cake ice cream, which is only offered once a year in September.

The Greenpoint location of Davey’s will be scooping out free ice cream from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Friday. In addition to the free scoops, the first 50 customers to stop by during the celebration will get a free tote bag designed to mark the 10th anniversary. Limited edition t-shirts will also be available for purchase.

A cone of Davey’s birthday cake ice cream, free on Friday. Photo: Davey’s Ice Cream

“I’m super grateful to have made it to the 10-year milestone,” Davey’s owner, David Yoo, told Greenpointers.

“When I opened my first store in the East Village, I was only 29 years old and barely knew what I was doing. Looking back now, I’m glad I took that chance and stuck with it. It’s been a very special 10 year journey. I feel like I’ve grown up with the amazing people in my company and the neighborhoods around me,” Yoo said.

Davey’s limited edition tote bags, marking the 10th anniversary. Photo: Davey’s Ice Cream

Yoo currently runs four locations of Davey’s throughout the city, with one in North Brooklyn. “I always imagined I would be celebrating the 10-year anniversary at the OG East Village shop, but no one could have predicted Covid. I had to close my East Village and Williamsburg shops during the pandemic, and then I really powered through to open several shops back-to-back-to-back last Fall,” Yoo explained.

The setback of the pandemic and subsequent success make the milestone anniversary “a very special one” for Yoo. “I’m really excited (and tired) to be back again in my shops this year to celebrate with free scoops,” he said.