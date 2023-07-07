Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The week of a major holiday, it was pretty slow ‘round these parts for the most part. That is, of course, until the bombshell news about Mayor Eric Adams’s decision to reverse course on the controversial redesign of McGuinness Boulevard.

Reminisce about the McGuinness Boulevard of yesteryear with this Greenpoint history piece.

Aside from McGuinness, we definitely had birds on the brain. Check out our stories about the hawks in McCarren Park and a new bird-watching club in McGolrick Park.

Modern Brooklyn is growing and changing all the time, but one thing that hasn’t? The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast, back for its 136th (!!!) year!

It’s ice cream season, so what better way to celebrate than to check out our interview with the founders of Van Leeuwen?

As always, we got your weekly usual suspects — a Community Cookbook recipe and a weekend roundup.

In and around North Brooklyn

Streetsblog NYC first broke the story of the McGuinness redesign.

THE CITY got the scoop on what led Mayor Adams to change his mind.

And in apolitical news, a local filmmaker followed a pet-tracker for a short documentary, now live at The New Yorker.