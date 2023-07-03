A beloved local tradition returns for another year, kicking off this Wednesday, July 5. The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Feast (often shortened to OLMC Feast) will run until July 16.

“Since 1887, the Italian American community has been celebrating their faith, culture, and family traditions on the streets of Williamsburg, Brooklyn,” according to the event’s website. “Each July, the streets are filled with revelers from near and far to take part in a centuries old tradition known as the Dancing of the Giglio. For 12 days, the streets surrounding the Shrine Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel are transformed into a vibrant festival, with food vendors, rides, games, and daily entertainment.”

Some special dates on the docket include Children’s Giglio/Family Night on the 6th and the 11th, and a parade and mass followed by the Dancing on the Giglio on the 9th. A night lift of the Giglio will take place on the 12th. The festival will close out on the weekend of the 15-16th with an Old Timer’s Day followed by a Feast Day.

The namesake Giglio is certainly the star of the show. “The most storied event during the annual celebration is the hoisting of the four-ton Giglio…which requires over 300 volunteers to carry the decorated tower and attached stage that in the past has held a 10-piece brass band,” we wrote in 2019.

Head to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 275 North 8th Street to get in on all the action. Opening night starts July 5 at 7 p.m.

