If our earlier story about the hawks in McCarren Park has you thinking more about the birds in our neighborhood, then we’ve got great news for you — McGolrick Park offers its very own bird-watching club.

On Saturdays at 9 a.m, you can join fellow bird enthusiasts as they search high and low for a variety of species (the Friends of McGolrick Park volunteer group notes that at least 40 species have been spotted by group members since the group first kicked off this past spring).

Some usual suspects include robins, sparrows, and doves, but birding offers an opportunity to spot rarer varieties as well, such as these chunky lil ovenbirds or scarlet tanagers. The group also produces a frequent newsletter to keep locals in the know about all the cool things they’ve spotted.

While not taking place this upcoming weekend, keep your eyes peeled for the next meet-up on July 15. And stay updated on all things McGolrick Park with the @mcgolrickpark Instagram account.