It may have been a slightly rainy 4th of July, but this weekend is shaping up to be hot with a great offering of activities to get you out into the neighborhood. Pack a blanket and picnic to enjoy family-friendly movies under the stars at Transmitter Park, meet new literary-loving friends at a monthly book club, experience the enchanting music of Hans Zimmer at our local opera house, and don’t miss the yoga and journaling mini-retreat at Held Space. Mark your calendars and make the most of your weekend in Greenpoint.

Friday, July 7

Summerstarz Movies at Transmitter Park Are Back!

Get ready for summer family fun and date nights under the stars at Transmitter Park with SummerStarz! Presented by the local nonprofit organization Town Square, this series of six free, fantastic family-friendly movies is not to be missed. Kicking off this Friday with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the screenings offer the perfect opportunity to enjoy quality time together.

Be sure to grab your free ticket through Eventbrite, arrive early to secure a prime spot on the grass, and take in the breathtaking views of the Brooklyn waterfront until sunset, when the movie starts. Leave your furry friends at home for everyone’s safety, and be responsible by cleaning up after yourselves. Register for free HERE.

Saturday, July 8

Join Any & All Book Club to Support Debut Authors

On the first Saturday evening of each month from 4–5:30 PM, join book enthusiasts at the vibrant 66 GREENPOINT Bar on Greenpoint Avenue. This month’s book club selection is Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea by Rita Chang-Eppig. Attendees can look forward to engaging discussions, a welcoming atmosphere, and the opportunity to connect with fellow literature lovers. Whether you have a penchant for contemporary fiction or enjoy exploring various genres, this book club is the perfect gathering. Tickets are available for $13 and can be purchased HERE.

Sunday, July 9th

Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer at The Opera House

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Hans Zimmer‘s best scores and epic soundtracks at the Williamsburg Opera House in South Williamsburg. These curated concerts offer a unique multi-sensory experience, where you can enjoy music under the warm glow of candlelight. Join the Highline String Quartet as they perform Zimmer’s iconic compositions, ranging from The Lion King and Gladiator to Dunkirk and The Dark Knight.

Suitable for ages 8 and above (accompanied by an adult if under 16), this 65-minute concert promises an unforgettable evening. Don’t miss your chance to be captivated by the melodies in this stunning venue. Tickets from $45 are available HERE.

“Creating Your Summer: A Yoga and Writing Practice” at Held Space

Join Selena Maisonpierre and Olivia Rockeman for “Creating Your Summer: A Yoga and Writing Practice” this Sunday, from 10–11:30 AM at Held Space Brooklyn (61 Greenpoint Avenue #Suite 309). This in-person event combines playful yoga practice with guided writing exercises to help you set your summer intentions. Whether you’re looking for more fun, creativity, and connection or want to enjoy poolside lounging and summer reads, this workshop will support you in manifesting your desires.

No previous experience is required—bring an open mind and a willingness to explore. All materials, including yoga mats, writing supplies, and prompts, will be provided. Tickets are $57 HERE.