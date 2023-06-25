Want front row seats to this year’s NYC Firework show right in the neighborhood? Skyline Drive-In is hosting their annual July 4th Independence Day viewing party and alongside it, the Open Air Fair is curating a mini-market for vendors to get in front of an anticipated 2k+ visitors!

Food, Creative Makers, Vintage Sellers, Artists & more! If you have goods to sell, here’s your chance to get in front of thousands of New Yorkers and Visitors alike!

Plus if you stick around after the fireworks, you get to hang out for a free screening of Back To The Future.

Can’t make July 4th? Sign up here to join the Open Air Fair, happening every weekend through September 24th.

July 4th Mini Market, 2022

And if you don’t have your July 4th plans set yet, let Skyline-Drive In Make it easy for you. BBQ Grills will be up, drinks will be available for purchase, and with the best views & comfy seating, it’s going to be a good time. Buy tix here.

