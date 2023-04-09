After 3 long years of being shut down, Greenpoint Open Studios is back and ready to celebrate the artist community in our neighborhood for one weekend on June 10th and 11th!

Free and open to the public, tens of thousands of visitors weave in and out of local artists’ studios and spaces. An un-curated event, artists showcase, promote, and sell their work directly to visitors.

Artists, designers, fabricators, crafters who have creative work to show is invited to sign up!

Greenpoint Open Studios 2019

“I had over two hundred and fifty people visit my studio in one weekend at the last GOS in 2019. In conversations with them, I learned that they liked the idea of meeting artists, and being able to ask questions and learn about the process of making art. This experience of visiting these spaces and having such exchanges is unique, and changes attitudes about the art world. They come to see that art is accessible and affordable, and that artists are regular folks who work hard at what they do.” – Ann Cofta

Here’s how it works:

Sign to register your work and location of your space. (Registration fee is $30 until April 21st, $50 after) Your address will be on the publicly available GOS online map and a printed booklet that will be distributed all over North Brooklyn. Registered artists open their doors on June 10th and 11th to visitors.

GOS Launch Party 2018

Where does the artist fee go towards?

GOS is mostly a volunteer endeavor but there are still costs involved in order to out this event together:

Printing: 2-4k booklets + thousands of flyers and posters (the more money we raise, the more we print and distribute)

2-4k booklets + thousands of flyers and posters (the more money we raise, the more we print and distribute) Website: Server, subscriptions to various tools to create the online map, artist gallery, and artist profiles

Server, subscriptions to various tools to create the online map, artist gallery, and artist profiles Marketing and PR: The more that is raised, the more that is invested into promoting the event

The more that is raised, the more that is invested into promoting the event Events: Participating Artist Meet Ups, parties, workshops, talks. GOS not only connects artists to visitors, it builds and sustains relationships among local artists, who often work in isolation

Participating Artist Meet Ups, parties, workshops, talks. GOS not only connects artists to visitors, it builds and sustains relationships among local artists, who often work in isolation Fundraising and Administration: Applying for official 501c3 status, grants, reaching out to sponsors enable us to keep registration fees affordable.

At the GOS 2019 Artist Meet-Up, local restaurant One Bedford provided one free drink ticket to participating artists as well as free appetizers.

In the past years, GOS was produced under Greenpointers as a pro bono project with fiscal sponsorship. As of this year, it is a separate nonprofit corporation that is on its way towards official 501c3 status. The goal is to raise enough funds to hire staff who can create professional and social opportunities for local artists throughout the year.

Want to help build and sustain our local arts community? Sign up to volunteer and spread the word!