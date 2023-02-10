The 2023 Super Bowl is this Sunday, and local sports bar and grill, TailGate (86 N. 11th St.), is hosting a Big Game Sunday experience with a full-day lineup.

In anticipation of the big game, TailGate has shared the recipe for the Supa Bowl Shandy, the bar’s take on a classic shandy cocktail. TailGate serves the shandy in two sizes: a 16-ounce format and a large 1-gallon format that serves eight people from a Gatorade container.

The Supa Bowl Shandy will be served at TailGate’s Big Game Sunday experience this weekend, but if you’d like to pregame at home, check out the recipe for both sizes of the cocktail below. Find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

TailGate’s Supa Bowl Shandy

16 oz. version, serves 1

Ingredients

7 ounces of Merman IPA

7 ounces of lemonade

1 ounce of Campari Aperitivo

Directions

Pour IPA into a 16-ounce glass with ice. Pour lemonade over the IPA in the glass. Top with Campari. Enjoy!

1 gallon version, serves 8

Ingredients

56 ounces of Merman IPA

56 ounces of lemonade

8 ounces of Campari Aperitivo

Directions