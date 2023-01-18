A neighborhood favorite, Anella (222 Franklin St.), closed its doors permanently in October 2022 after serving the Greenpoint community for 13 years. But it looks like the Franklin Street address won’t stay empty for long.

A new restaurant from the team behind Queens-based Mariscos El Submarino will take over the space that previously housed Anella.

Mariscos El Submarino in Jackson Heights is “a seafood restaurant that incorporates many traditional Mexican dishes such ceviche, aguachile, and tostadas” according to the restaurant’s website.

If the name sounds familiar, that might be because Mariscos El Submarino has been reviewed by other publications several times since opening in Queens in 2020. The restaurant’s aguachile even made it to The New York Times’ list of “Top 10 New York Dishes of 2021.”

An Instagram post from Mariscos El Submarino, showing off its aguachile, one of the “Top 10 New York Dishes of 2021” according to The New York Times.

The team at Mariscos El Submarino told Greenpointers that the Greenpoint location will offer “a different concept” explaining that the new spot “will be kind of a Mexican Cantina by Mariscos El Submarino.”

v

The new Mexican cantina concept will feature some of Mariscos El Submarino’s most popular dishes (hopefully including that aguachile).

The team at Mariscos El Submarino also told Greenpointers that they plan to open their second location at the end of March “if all goes well.”

Greenpoint locals know that, especially in the restaurant world, openings do not always go as planned, but it sounds like we can look forward to praiseworthy Mexican seafood at some point in our future.