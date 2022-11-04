For this week’s edition of our Community Cookbook, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has shared a recipe for Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes, their own twist on the classic Maryland crab cake recipe, substituting salmon for crab.

The Greenpoint institution said that the “flaked hot smoked salmon and Old Bay mayo turn these crispy smoked salmon cakes into an appetizer rich with spice and flavor.”

See Acme’s recipe for Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Yields 24 servings

Ingredients

v

12 ounces of Acme’s hot smoked salmon (you can sub with Acme’s smoked salmon salad if wanting for a creamier consistency)

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

Additional 1/4 of a cup of mayonnaise for the Old Bay mayo

1⁄2 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning

1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard

1⁄2 of a red pepper, finely chopped

1⁄4 cup of loosely packed parsley leaves, chopped (save leftovers to garnish)

1⁄2 cup of panko (or coarsely ground breadcrumbs)

1⁄2 cup of canola oil (for frying)

Directions