For this week’s edition of our Community Cookbook, Acme Smoked Fish (30 Gem St.) has shared a recipe for Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes, their own twist on the classic Maryland crab cake recipe, substituting salmon for crab.
The Greenpoint institution said that the “flaked hot smoked salmon and Old Bay mayo turn these crispy smoked salmon cakes into an appetizer rich with spice and flavor.”
See Acme’s recipe for Hot Smoked Salmon Cakes below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Yields 24 servings
Ingredients
12 ounces of Acme’s hot smoked salmon (you can sub with Acme’s smoked salmon salad if wanting for a creamier consistency)
2 tablespoons of mayonnaise
Additional 1/4 of a cup of mayonnaise for the Old Bay mayo
1⁄2 teaspoon of Old Bay seasoning
1 tablespoon of whole grain mustard
1⁄2 of a red pepper, finely chopped
1⁄4 cup of loosely packed parsley leaves, chopped (save leftovers to garnish)
1⁄2 cup of panko (or coarsely ground breadcrumbs)
1⁄2 cup of canola oil (for frying)
Directions
- Mix hot smoked salmon, 2 tablespoons of mayonnaise, mustard, red pepper, and parsley together in a bowl.
- Mix the additional ¼ cup of mayonnaise with Old Bay seasoning, and reserve.
- Using a tablespoon measure, make a 2-inch ball of the smoked salmon mixture, and place on a plate or sheet tray. Using your hands, form the balls down into compact cakes.
- Pour panko into a separate bowl. Roll each cake in the panko until it’s loosely coated.
- In a large sauté pan, add oil, and preheat to medium, until the oil is shimmering but not smoking. Fry the cakes on the first side until golden brown, about 2 minutes, flip and repeat on the other side for 1 minute.
- Drain on paper towel lined plate or sheet tray.
- Serve topped with a dollop of Old Bay mayo (or serve Old Bay mayo on the side, if you prefer).
- Garnish with parsley.