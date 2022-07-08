Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Well, dear neighbors, it was a largely sleepy, post-4th week here at the publication. Except for one teensy, tiny, little story that absolutely no one cared about, concerning the proposed redesign of McGuinness Boulevard.

Just kidding! Everyone had an opinion on that one. And if you don’t yet, read up and see what you think. I’m sure you’ll let us know in the comments section.

July features the return of the annual OLMC Feast, an Italian-American staple that’s fun for the whole family. This summer also sees the second annual Summer Music Series taking place in Bushwick Inlet Park.

In other live music news, check out our profile of Greg Banks, whose blend of New Orleans jazz and R&B you might be able to catch at the Metropolitan Ave stop.

v

A massive fire tore through multiple Williamsburg businesses last Friday, damaging Union Pool and Peruvian restaurant Chimu.

We spoke to Chef Marco Antonio Paz del Alamo of MyMoon. Shalom Japan offered up a quintessential recipe to try at home. Be on the lookout for our interview with the owners next week.

Lastly, kick off your weekend by wasting time and watching these Greenpoint TikToks, ranging from #aesthetic to hilarious.

In and around North Brooklyn:

Apparently, everyone working from home has been a boon for retail in Williamsburg.

Eater gave a shout-out to Kettl’s tasty and elegant-looking matcha parfait.

In the battle for a prime East River fireworks watching spot, the NYPD apparently blocked off areas specifically for them and their families. Cops abusing their power, I’m so shocked!