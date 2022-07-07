The Summer Music Series at Bushwick Inlet Park is back for its second year. The Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park are hosting their second annual Summer Music Series — a free series of sunset concerts on the waterfront of Bushwick Inlet Park (86 Kent Ave.)

The series started on June 23 and goes on till August 11 every Thursday evening. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., Jackson Lynch and Friends will perform with Ali Dineen with Feral Foster.

The full remaining schedule for the Summer Music in BIP 2022 series:

6:30pm Thursday July 7th – Jackson Lynch and Friends

6:30pm Thursday July 14th – Jazz Foundation of America

6:30pm Thursday July 21st – El Puente/El CADRE

6:30pm Thursday July 28th – Jackson Lynch and Friends

6:30pm Thursday August 4th – Jazz Foundation of America

6:30pm Thursday August 11th – El Puente/El CADRE

The Summer Music Series at Bushwick Inlet Park is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by the Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC). Additional sponsors include NYC Parks, City Parks Foundation, Rubenstein Partners’ 25 Kent, North Brooklyn Parks Alliance, NYC Ferry, El Puente Academy, Jazz Foundation of America, and The New York State Council on the Arts.

Flyer for the Summer music Series in BIP 2022 concert series Credit: Angelica Perry

Come enjoy the skyline river sunset at this North Brooklyn waterfront. There are a multitude of musical genres many can enjoy such as jazz, Latin, and traditional. So stop by at least one Thursday evening until August 11. You can check out the events schedule on Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park’s website and Bushwick Inlet Park’s Instagram.