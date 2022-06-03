Since late April, Chino Grande has been serving up karaoke, cocktails, and a full dinner menu at 253 Grand St. While it may be a bit of a hidden gem, location-wise, the restaurant, bar, and “karaoke saloon” dubs an impressive roster at its helm with no shortage of experience in giving the people what they want.

Chino Grande was dreamed up by Win Son and Win Son Bakery co-owner Josh Ku in partnership with Paul Cacici, who co-owns Carmenta’s in Bushwick, and Erica Hall, an alum of Win Son. Together, the three have built up a cozy atmosphere and dinner menu offering Scallop Ceviche, Beef Tartare and Chips, Lobster au Poivre, Banana Miso Custard, and more, which they simply describe as “American food.”

But the menu isn’t the only focus at Chino Grande — after 10pm, the space transforms into an open karaoke room, giving hopeful crooners a chance to wash down their ceviche and gather some liquid courage with the bar’s robust menu of crafted cocktails, beers, and wines before taking hold of the mic.

Despite only being open for a little over a month, the Williamsburg hotspot has already started hosting events, including an AAPI Heritage Month karaoke night benefitting Apex For Youth and a Pride kickoff drag karaoke party giving all proceeds to the Queens in attendance, including host Iffy Holler and performers Miss Mojo, Iodine Quartz, and Voxigma.

