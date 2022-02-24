Hope y’all enjoyed National Margarita Day on February 22! This week is also National Black Esthetician’s Week. Shout-out to these beautiful human beings for helping other human beings shine. Full Frontal Beauty and Esthetics is a skincare specialist based in Greenpoint – check out Kira’s work here.

If you need more reasons to celebrate this week, how about a list of really rad events in our hood? Scroll on down!

Saturday, February 26

Border Town BK makes small batch burritos from their home in Greenpoint. Their Saturday breakfast burrito pre-order started on Wednesday this week, with pick up at 176 Kingsland Avenue. The chorizo, huevos + papas burrito costs $11 and a max of two burritos per person. Be sure to follow their Instagram account @bordertownbk to hop on next week’s pre-order!

P.S. The team also does tortilla drop-off every Friday at Big Night (154 Franklin Street).

v

Photo Credit: Border Town BK

Sunday, February 27

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Avenue) is open for Family Bowl this Sunday from 12:30 – 6 p.m. All ages are welcome! Have a long-time feud with a friend? Settle it once and for all over a solid game of bowling. Tickets are available here.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Bowl

All Weekend

@iva_well will be providing Reiki 1 training this weekend, 10 a.m – 5 p.m. Instructor Julia will be diving into Reiki as both a physical healing modality and a deeper connection with the self and the world. If you have questions about the course or would like to reserve your spot, email info@ivawell.com.

Photo Credit: @iva_well

Brooklyn Craft Company (165 Greenpoint Avenue) will offer two workshops this weekend. On Saturday, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m, join instructor Grace for Crochet 101 – Chunky Cowl. On Sunday, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m, instructor Leah will be teaching you beginner punch needle techniques. Time to get crafty, Greenpoint.



Photo Credit: Brooklyn Craft Company

Mention ‘Cafe Alula’ at Box Street Fitness (1144 Manhattan Avenue). This not-so-secret code gets you 50% off drop-ins classes on the weekend. Offer is good till March 31! Classes are at 10 a.m, 12 p.m, and 2 p.m. Pass the deal along to your friends who might have prematurely retired that fitness goal from their New Year’s resolutions.

Photo Credit: Cafe Alula

This weekend, be sure to check out the new kid in the hood – Okka (117 Nassau Avenue). Their menu includes @devocionusa coffee, Turkish pastries, and food. Your coffee comes with a free piece of lokum (Turkish delight). Let’s support this new local business!





Photo Credit: Okka

So much love for the diversity in our neighborhood. Be it food, activities or cultural events, Greenpoint represents!