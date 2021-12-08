Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and there are so many great gifts to be found right here in Greenpoint.

You probably know a person or two on your list that is still working from home. Whether they’ve always done the job from their apartment or are not ready to return to the office, this round up includes the perfect present for them.

Here is a list of gifts for people working from home.

Coffee Beans from Sweetleaf

Sweetleaf’s Slap Shot Blend of coffee beans.

Gift that special someone Sweetleaf coffee, brewed right here in Greenpoint. Many people working from home brew their own java and are repeatedly going to the kitchen to refill their mug. The Slap Shot Blend, with hints of chocolate, cherry, and lavender, from Sweetleaf (159 Freeman St.) will be a much appreciated gift for these types on your list. Pick up a 300 gram bag of beans for $17.

Coffee Mug from Café Grumpy

Cafe Grumpy logo mug.

Speaking of coffee mugs, that same person working from home could really benefit from a fancy new mug. Café Grumpy (193 Meserole Ave.) sells fun logo mugs, perfect for potentially grumpy Monday mornings, for $14.

Coffee Brewer Set from Homecoming

Kinto Coffee Brewing Set from Homecoming.

Homecoming (107 Franklin St.) is an incredibly charming and creative store that sells everything from coffee brewing sets to vases to coffee table books. A full coffee brewing set from Kinto of Japan includes a stainless steel coffee stand, heat resistant glass vessel, porcelain brewer, and filters. Homecoming sells it for $156, perfect for people working from home that you really like.

Plant from Feng Sway

Crispy Wave Fern from Feng Sway.

Spruce up someone’s desk area with this Crispy Wave Fern plant from Feng Sway (41 Norman Ave.). This adorable and fun plant thrives even in indirect light. Plus, it’s pet-friendly. Pick up this cheery plant for $18 at Feng Sway.

Notebook and Pens from Yoseka Stationary

Is there someone on your list that loves putting pen to paper? Yoseka Stationary (63 West St.) has an incredible collection of high-quality notebooks, pens, planners, stationary, and even stickers from all over the world.

Stalogy Editor’s Series 365 Days Notebook from Yoseka.

The Stalogy Editor’s Series 365 Days Notebook has plain unlined pages to give the freedom to write in any size and plan in any style. It’s $25 at Yoseka and a fantastic gift for both the note takers and the doodlers on your list.

h the Caran D’Ache 849 Rollerball pen from Yoseka.

You can also pair the notebook with the Caran D’Ache 849 Rollerball pen, sold at Yoseka for $58. The water-based ink writes smoothly and the click mechanism is very quiet. It comes with a slim case and is a great choice for anyone who loves a sleek modern-looking pen. Gift one in a festive red hue!

Blouse from Alter

Native Youth Lucia Top from Alter.

For those on Zoom calls all day, a fun, vibrant top from Alter (140 Franklin St.) can spice up their video-ready look. The Native Youth Lucia Top features a fun pattern, puffy sleeves and a button front closure. It is $70 at Alter and a great gift for the fashionista on your list.

Joggers from Woodstack

Nike Joggers from Woodstock.

Woodstack (742-44 Manhattan Ave.) sells athletic clothing like track pants, plus comfy sweatpants, sneakers, and outerwear. For the one on your list that likes to keep it comfy, pick up a pair of Nike Tech Fleece Joggers in a festive red for $110 at Woodstock. They are perfect for Zoom calls and post-Zoom runs, too!

Membership to Bond Collective Coworking Space

Bond Collective’s Greenpoint location.

Working from home can get tiresome. Treat a friend or family member to a cowokring space membership. Bond Collective (276 Greenpoint Ave.) is a particularly attractive boutique coworking space in Greenpoint. This space will make WFH feel luxurious and anything but boring. Day passes to Bond Collective are $40 per day. If you’re feeling generous, buy a pack of ten passes for $250.