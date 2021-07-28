My Plastic Heart (40 Greenpoint Ave.) is a new designer toy store winning over the hearts of Greenpoint residents. The unique shop, owned by husband and wife team Vincent Yu and Bikkei Law, opened on Greenpoint Avenue three weeks ago, after relocating from its original space on the Lower East Side. It is a welcome addition to the shopping strip of Kent Avenue near The Greenpoint Terminal Market and Transmitter Park.

My Plastic Heart sells designer toys and collectibles from popular brands like Kidrobot, tokidoki, and Medicom, plus local brands and one of a kind art pieces. One thing that makes this store incredibly special is the showcasing of local and emerging artists through art exhibits, pop-ups, and artist signings. The art shows and experiences will continue in the store’s new Greenpoint location every few months.

A neon purple heart hangs on the wall at My Plastic Heart.

My Plastic Heart is isn’t huge, but the incredibly high ceilings make the space feel airy. A fun neon purple heart on the back wall greets customers. Toys and collectibles line the walls to the right and left of the entrance. There are a few items, like stuffed animals and night lights, lining the floor on each side, as well as toys on a console in the middle of the room. Books and more toys can be found along the back wall and under the counter. The store in very clean and organized, providing a thoroughly enjoyable shopping experience.

Shelves of designer toys line the walls of My Plastic Heart.

Probably the most pleasant aspect of My Plastic Heart is the knowledgeable and friendly owner, Vincent Yu. He is usually behind the counter, eager to greet customers and ready to answer any questions.

Clients can feel Yu’s passion for what he does. He comes across as remarkably genuine because he is a collector himself. When asked what made him decide to enter into the toy business, Yu answered that he started as a collector, loved the feeling of collecting and fell in love with toys. His passion is obvious and knowledge extensive.

Yu said that his first three weeks in the neighborhood have not only been successful but enjoyable. He likes the sense of community in Greenpoint and has enjoyed meeting the friendly residents that have stopped by.

The exterior of My Plastic Heart.

You can stop by and visit Yu at My Plastic Heart Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. If you’re lucky, you’ll get to meet the owner’s adorable pup!

To shop Monday through Thursday, you must make an appointment by calling 646-290-6866 or sending a message through the website at myplasticheart.com.

Don’t miss My Plastic Heart’s first artist signing in it’s new Greenpoint location will be on Friday, August 6th from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. with Los Angeles-based artist kaNO.