Meteorologists consider September 1st as the start of the Fall. However, the official first day of Fall is actually on September 22nd. So let’s split the difference… Happy sweater weather Greenpointers! As pumpkin everything starts to take over our neighborhood, here are some pumpkin-free events to enjoy this weekend.

Elevate New York presents a Holistic Healer Pop-Up this Saturday, 1 – 6 PM at McGolrick Park. Come experience and learn from local Healers, Herbalists, Breath Workers, Reiki Practitioners, Tarot Readers and Sound Healers. Should this be your jam, do note that the event and services are donation based. Please support them in any way you can.

Photo Credit: Elevate New York

Brooklyn Oyster Fest will be taking place this Saturday, September 11, 3 – 6 PM at TailGate Outdoor Sports Bar (86 North 11th Street). There will be unlimited oysters, beers and music. The oysters from Blue Island Oysters and Heineken beer will be gracing the event. $50 for all that jazz, I’d say it’s a steal. Get your tickets today.

Photo Credit: Brooklyn Oyster Fest

Lupes Lounge NYC had an extravagant musical night planned for you, but was unfortunately postponed by Hurricane Henri. So they’ll be back on Saturday, September 11, same crew, same time, same place – 7 PM, 114 Greenpoint Avenue. Don’t miss this do-over.

Photo Credit: Lupes Lounge NYC

On Sunday, September 12, 12:30 – 4:30 PM, the fourth ever Broke in New York Clothing Swap will be happening at Pilates BKLYN (58 Greenpoint Avenue). This is a collaboration between @howtobebrokeinnewyork and @chelseaasoflate.

v

Photo Credit: @howtobebrokeinnewyork

Give secondhand clothing a new life, all while reducing waste and excess spending. Best of all, leftover items from the event will be donated to Julianne’s (@howtobebrokeinnewyork) local women’s shelter. Be sure to read through the event listing and follow the instructions to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience.

Get your tickets here.

When you are done giving your wardrobe a makeover, head on over to Newtown Creek Nature Walk (329 Greenpoint Avenue). The New Thread Quartet plus four saxophones presents Taking it Outside. This performance incorporates the sounds of the site, inviting listeners to pause and breathe in the ambience.

Photo Credit: New Thread Quartet

The event is entirely outdoors. All performers are required to be vaccinated; listeners are strongly encouraged to wear masks. This concert is free and open to the public. RSVP requested but not required.

Taking it Outside is a co-production with the New Thread Quartet. Kristen McKeon was recognized with a $5,000 City Artists Corps grant from the New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) to contribute to the presentation of this event.

Inner healing, closet revamping, music and oysters – pretty much the summary of a perfect Greenpoint weekend.