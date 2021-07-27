Since opening this summer, Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.) has promised to keep it fresh, and the chef incubator continue to surprise. After opening a streetside cafe for wine and cheese, Fulgurances also announced that a new guest chef will take over the kitchen for 10 days this August.

Mariana Villegas will take over the Laundromat from August 11 to August 21st. Formerly a resident at Fulgurances’ Paris location, Mariana hails from Monterrey, Mexico, where she developed her taste for vibrant flavors.

While studying at the Culinary Institute of America, she deepend her passion for local agriculture and seasonal ingredients. She went on to Chicago to intern with Blackbird and began to develop relationships with the local farming community. After graduating from CIA, she joined Danny Meyers’ team at Union Square Café, then worked for chef Enrique Olvera at Pujol and Cosme. She then became chef de cuisine at the Mexico City staple, Contramar, where she combined high-end cuisine with traditional Mexican dishes and flavors.

A trip to Mexico City may not be in the books for you this summer, but Fulgurances is offering Mariana’s menu for nine nights, before the next chef resident comes in.

Reservations for the chef’s counter and tables are available via Resy.

v