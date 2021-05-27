Even amid a pandemic, Williamsburg’s bar and restaurant scene continues to thrive.

While some bars and restaurants are struggling too much to offer discounts, other establishments are offering incentives to lure in locals and tourists alike. The best time to indulge in these discounts continues to be happy hour, when many of us are eager to dash out of our now-dreaded home offices and imbibe in the neighborhood like it’s 2019.

Including local staples and some 2020s newbies, here are the best happy hour deals in Williamsburg.

Lighthouse

$10 Israeli nachos at Lighthouse.

Lighthouse (145 Borinquen Pl.) is a vegetarian and vegan friendly restaurant with excellent food and an even more enticing happy hour. Bottles of wine are $35. Glasses of wine, the cocktail of the day and Israeli-style nachos are all $10. Plus, this is a great spot for $1 oysters.

Happy hour at Lighthouse is Monday through Friday 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Rusty Face

A glass of wine alongside Mediterranean fare at The Rusty Face.

The Rusty Face (188 Grand St.) is one of Williamsburg’s newer spots with a pretty outdoor dining setup featuring live music on some nights. The restaurant and bar serves excellent Mediterranean plates and flavorful tapas alongside delicious cocktails.

An excellent time to try The Rusty Face is during their extended happy hour when they serve $12 cocktails, $10 glasses of wine, and $7 beers, plus oysters for $1.50 each.

Happy hour at The Rusty Face is Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Duck Duck

The exterior of Duck Duck.

Duck Duck (153 Montrose Ave.) is a fun spot for dancing with late night cocktails. But even those who turn in early have reason to hit up Duck Duck for its great happy hour. Duck Duck offers $1 off well drinks and drafts, making well drinks $6 and drafts $5 or $6.

Happy hour at Duck Duck restarts on June 1 and can then be enjoyed Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Black Flamingo

An $8 margarita with the $7 guacamole and chips at Black Flamingo.

Black Flamingo (168 Borinquen Pl.) is a plant-based taqueria and discotheque with late night dancing. But beer loving vegans should opt to go during happy hour for $4 Modelos and $8 margaritas plus eat some delicious chips and guacamole for $7.

Happy hour at Black Flamingo is Tuesday through Friday and Sunday 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Skinny Dennis

The bar at Skinny Dennis.

Skinny Dennis (152 Metropolitan Ave.) calls itself a honky tonk bar and touts its famous frozen coffee, but Williamsburg locals know this is the go-to spot for live country music any night of the week.

The best time to go is Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. for Skinny Dennis’ happy hour. Country music fans get $1 off draught and canned beer and $3 well drinks.

Gran Torino

Outdoor tables at Gran Torino.

Like Skinny Dennis, Gran Torino (131 Berry St.) has an earlier happy hour than most. It runs weekdays 12 p.m. – 4p.m. and Sundays 5 p.m. to close.

During this time, glasses of house red, house white, house rose, and Prosecco are $7. Gran Torino offers $1 off tap beers. Well drinks are $8. The best deal is the 50% discount on bottles of wine.

Gran Torino serves Italian-focused fare and pizza and has a pretty outdoor dining area. Note that dogs are allowed but kids are not at Gran Torino.

Tabare

La Sombra, one of the many happy hour cocktails at Tabare.

Tabare (221 S. 1st St.) is an Uruguayan restaurant with good empanadas and steaks at reasonable prices. They also run good happy hour deals with $4 beers, wines by the glass for $6 and house cocktails for $7. Plus, select bottles of wine are half price.

Happy hour at Tabare is Monday through Friday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday noon – 7 p.m.

Pokito

The Frozen Matcha Mojito at Pokito.

Pokito (155 S. 4th St.) is a small, unassuming bar and restaurant under the Williamsburg bridge with an outdoor patio and a popular happy hour.

During happy hour, Pokito offers $8 cocktails including the Muy Bueno, the Rick Ross, and the Lolita, $2 off frozen cocktails, Sake for $8, Tecate for $4, and Mikkeller Raspberry Blush for $6.

Happy hour at Pokito is Wednesday through Friday 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. – midnight.

Metropolitan

Outdoor tables at Metropolitan.

Everyone is welcome at longstanding queer bar Metropolitan (559 Lorimer St.)! This bar has it all: fireplaces, a pool table, a photo booth, a large outdoor area, and a great happy hour.

Everyday from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. imbibe $3 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Miller Lite, $4 well drinks, $4 glasses of house wine, plus a shot and a beer for $7.

Ore

The frozen grapefruit cocktail at Ore.

Ore (277 Graham Ave.) is a casual and fun neighborhood bar that has recently redone their happy hour menu.

Happy hour at Ore is Monday through Friday 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and features $5 Folksbier, chilled Italian wine on tap, a frozen grapefruit cocktail, and the Streetwise cocktail, which is Squirt and tequila, all for $8.

Mekelburg’s

25 cent wings from Mekelburg’s.

You’ve probably stopped into Mekelburg’s (319 Kent Ave.) to pick up Babka or other specialty foods from their grocery store. But if this is the only reason you enter Mekelburg’s then you might be missing out on one of Williamsburg’s best happy hour specials.

During happy hour at Mekelburg’s, glasses of wine, pints of beer, and highballs are $5. Plus on Wednesdays you can order 25 cent wings to go along with your drinks.

Happy hour is weekdays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Mole

The exterior of Mole.

A perfect summer afternoon in Williamsburg pairs the North 5th Street Pier with a delicious classic margarita from Mole (178 Kent Ave.).

Stop by this fun Mexican restaurant for their to-go happy hour special with $10 margaritas and $7 beers, which you can get all day, everyday. Then, grab a bench, watch the ferries cruise by, and enjoy your discounted drink.