Happy Weekend Greenpoint, and welcome to Late Summer! We can barely believe August starts this Sunday.

This week, we featured the opening of a new toy store and art space, My Plastic Heart. We also featured Baba Cool, which opened its second outpost in Brooklyn, this time in Williamsburg. And we previewed a cool new residency coming to Fulgurances Laundromat.

Art enthusiasts will love our profile with local painter Jay Miriam. We also profiled local artist Fernanda Oriba-Horta this week.

Those in need of a good laugh should check out Comedy in Cooper Park this upcoming Monday. Music lovers can also schedule in evenings at the Park Church Coop Music Series, which hosts outdoor concerts throughout the summer.

Fit in your last visit to the Leonard Library before it closes for renovations on Monday, August 2. Worry not – Greenpoint Library is still up and running, with computer service and open seating also now available. Face coverings are required

Don’t forget to check out our summer 2021 fashion sundae roundup for this season’s best Greenpoint looks.