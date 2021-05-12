The much anticipated full opening of the structurally intriguing Greenpoint Library has arrived! Following October’s grand opening and virtual ribbon cutting, the environmentally friend library at 107 Norman Ave. was open for lobby service. Now, the library will be offering extended hours, services and programming for all ages.

Outdoor seating, browsing, and more will all be available, weather permitting, with programs including unique birding events for kids and adults. These environmental education programs will continue, as part of the Brooklyn Public Library’s mission to use this space as a hub for sustainability.

With fewer Covid-19 restrictions in place, the shelves are also finally open for browsing at the library! Patrons can now browse first-floor shelves and check out books and materials at the checkout desk, or use self-check machines or the BPL mobile app.

Those in need of a Brooklyn Public Library Card can register, renew or upgrade a library card at this branch as well.

Computers can also be reserved in advance for indoor use and the WiFi from Greenpoint Library extends 300 feet around the building, 24/7, to ensure the community’s free access to the internet at all times. Passersby can also view the 1000 paper cranes the Greenpoint Library collected in memorial of New York City’s Covid-19 victims.

All guests are asked to limit library time to one hour segments, to allow neighbors to enjoy the library with plenty of social distancing space.

The new Greenpoint Library hours are as follows:

Monday 10 am – 4 pm Tuesday 1 pm – 7 pm Wednesday 10 am – 4 pm Thursday 1 pm – 7 pm Friday 10 am – 4 pm Saturday 10 am – 4 pm

Follow Greenpoint Library on Facebook for more updates and events.