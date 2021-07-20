Your friends may be posting pics from exotic destinations, and the wanderlust is creeping in. But, the pandemic is still present, so you’re not sure about traveling. Or, you just want to stay put and enjoy the Brooklyn you know and love, that was slightly different last summer. Don’t fear, you don’t have to go far to really feel like you’re getting away from it all. If you’re longing for fun or relaxation, look no further than North Brooklyn.

This really is the perfect year for a staycation. And Greenpoint and Williamsburg are the perfect neighborhoods for one. Plus, until the end of August, NYC is waiving the 5.875% city occupancy tax, so there’s no better time to book a staycation right here in Brooklyn.



Here is a round up of the best spots for a staycation in North Brooklyn.

The William Vale Hotel

The Vale Pool at the William Vale Hotel.

The William Vale (111 North 12th St.) is the place for a quintessential chic city staycation. If you’re looking for a refreshing pool with a side of exclusivity, the William Vale is for you. The exclusive Vale Pool is open only to hotel guests this season, making it the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of Williamsburg foot traffic.

The William Vale is home to Westlight, one of the city’s most popular rooftops. The views are stunning, the food is delicious, and it could be only an elevator ride away if you are staying at the William Vale.

Italian restaurant, Leuca, at the William Vale.

Another hotspot at the William Vale is Leuca, a divine Italian restaurant on the ground floor, perfect for perfecting La Dolce Vita. Sip an Aperol Spritz at the gorgeous bar and pretend you’re in Italy for the evening.

Plus, the William Vale is offering a special deal called the Book the Summer Exclusive, which includes 40% off regular room rates plus breakfast. It’s a deal that’s too good to pass up.

The Wythe Hotel

One of the entrances to the Wythe.

The Wythe Hotel (80 Wythe Ave.) shares it’s name with Wythe Street, home to several hip hotels in Williamsburg. The vibe at Wythe embodies the cool, industrical chic aesthetic Williamsburg is known for. The hotel is near the East River, and some rooms boast beautiful Manhattan views.

French restaurant, Le Crocodile, at the Wythe.

One of the Wythe’s special promotions for this summer is called the Eat & Drink Package. It includes $50 each day at the hotel restaurant, Le Crocodile. This gorgeous restaurant happens to be the ideal spot for sampling delicious French fare and pretending you’re in Paris. The inside and outside of this upscale brasserie are both beautifully designed with a certain je ne said quo to make your staycation here magnifique!

Plus, the sixth floor bar overlooking the river with skyline views is reopening in August.

The Hoxton

American restaurant, Klein’s, at The Hoxton.

The Hoxton (97 Wythe Ave.) is another sophisticated hotel located on the same strip of Wythe in North Williamsburg.

Although the Hoxton’s rooftop restaurant remains closed for now, the hotel is still worth checking out for the ultra-cool vibe and distinguished details in the lobby and rooms, not to mention the Manhattan skyline views. Klein’s, an American restaurant in the hotel’s lobby is currently open. Plus, guests can check out the other swanky Williamsburg hotels with rooftops just down the street.

In typical Williamsburg fashion, the Hoxton is offering a kitschy deal called Summer Shade. With this deal, guests get a discount to the sunglass shop, Coco and Breezy plus two welcome drinks from the Hox Shop. If guests stay longer than 3 nights, the Hoxton will also include a $50 restaurant credit, until September 8th.

The Hoxton is offering an additional promotion valid all year long. The Stay Awhile promotion offers 25% off when booking more than 3 nights.

The Williamsburg Hotel

The rooftop pool at the Williamsburg Hotel.

The Williamsburg Hotel (96 Wythe Ave.) is another excellent option for a staycation in North Williamsburg. It has a beautiful pool, and hotel guests have exclusive access this summer. During the day, hotel guests have the pool and the relaxing rooftop to themselves, with the public only allowed entry to eat in the evening hours.

The Williamsburg Hotel has two very unique promotions. The first is called Wag Like A Local. The hotel is pet-friendly and offers a pet guest program called Pooch. Furry guests enjoy all the comforts of home including fresh baked treats at check-in, in room, styled water and food bowls (available for purchase), a dog treats mini bar and room service menu, a specialized KONG delivered to the room.

The second special offer is the Work + Workout Suite promotion. It comes with a suite consisting of two large rooms, each with and en-suite bathroom, large terrace, stunning Manhattan views and digital Liteboxer workout system, a fitness platform for the home that provides a heart-pounding, full-body and sensory experience, boxing workout.

McCarren Hotel

Colorful scenery at the McCarren Hotel’s pool.

If you’re looking for a staycation that leans toward fun rather than relaxation, then the McCarren Hotel (160 N. 12th St.) is the right choice for you.

The excitement starts at the hotel pool. The McCarren Hotel touts the fact that its pool is the largest heated outdoor saltwater one in the city. If you’re looking to see and be seen while sunbathing this summer, McCarren Hotel’s pool is the place to do it. Plus, the colorful backdrops make for envy-inducing Instagram photos.

If you’re staying at one of this list’s other hotels without a pool, you can easily reserve tickets to this one at McCarren at www.mccarrenhotelpool.com. Hotel guests can reserve seating by emailing pool@mccarrenhotel.com or calling the concierge.

An added bonus are the delicious snacks and craft cocktails served poolside. The open air tropical cocktail bar transports guests far away with open air breezes, tropical cocktails and island fare.

Plus the hotel has a 24/7 concierge for guests in the city that never sleeps.

The Box House Hotel

The exterior of the Box House Hotel.

The Box House Hotel (77 Box St.) is located in a prime location in Greenpoint near an abundance of activities. The Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company and popular restaurant Glasserie are a block away. Plus, the newly expanded Newtown Creek Nature Walk with its own scavenger hunt is nearby.

The Box House Hotel is offering several promotions this summer. One of the sweetest is the Brooklyn Romance Package. This package includes flowers, choice of wine, chocolate covered strawberries, and late checkout.



Another promotion is a special offer for weekdays. When you book a stay from Sunday to Thursday, you’ll receive a 10% discount. For longer staycations, try the Long Haul package, offering 15% on a stay of 5 nights or more.