There are few things better than a good Mexican meal, and Greenpoint boasts some great options. Greenpoint is home to numerous Mexican restaurants that offer a variety of experiences. From a Michelin-starred restaurant to a late-night taco joint, the neighborhood’s south of the border cuisine has something for everyone and every budget.

Oxomoco

Transport yourself to Oaxaca without leaving Greenpoint Ave. The Michelin-starred Oxomoco’s (128 Greenpoint Ave) high ceilings draped in greenery and the large bustling bar will make you think you’ve stumbled into an upscale Mexican resort. The food does not disappoint, with thoughtful, elegant dishes served family-style. From the creative beet “chorizo” tacos to the pollo a las brazas – a woodfired grill half chicken – the food is memorable and unique. The full-service bar serves inventive margaritas & cocktails and there’s plenty of outdoor seating for those warmer days.

The prices here reflect the caliber of the food, meaning it’s a bit of a splurge. Dishes range from $15-$40 and come in varying sizes. Reservations are strongly recommended.

Friducha

Inspired by the life of Frida Kahlo, Friducha’s (946 Manhattan Ave) colorful interior might be Greenpoint’s best-kept secret. The restaurant serves classic Mexican dishes – think fajitas, enchiladas, burritos and tacos with homemade salsas, margaritas, and sides executed extremely well. Friducha has expanded outdoor seating on Manhattan avenue and Java street and offers speedy delivery directly through their website. The prices are affordable with mains ranging from $12-$20.

This casual family-owned eatery serves some of Greenpoint’s top Mexican food. The vast menu has something for everyone, including a full bar (and an excellent happy hour!). Prepare for an array of tacos, tortas, enchiladas, and house specials. The friendly staff serves generous portions at a reasonable price, making it a great value for lunch or dinner. Vamos Al Tequila (162 Franklin St) has prime outdoor seating along Franklin street, perfect for enjoying a frozen margarita and a burrito on a sunny day.

Taqueria La Norteña

La Norteña (668 Manhattan Ave) is the ideal stop for a taco on your way home from the bar. The hole-in-the-wall might not look like much but this taqueria serves excellent tacos until 2 am (3 am on weekends). The price is right with the tacos costing just $3 and come in all the varieties you’d expect. Al pastor, beef, lamb, fish, and the outstanding (but spicy) chicken tinga all are topped with onions and cilantro on a corn tortilla (flour is available for $1 extra). The menu goes beyond tacos, offering an assortment of tortas, enchiladas, and breakfast options including omelets and pancakes. La Norteña has outdoor seating on Manhattan Ave.

Acapulco Deli & Restaurant

Located at the northern tip of Greenpoint, this Mexican deli and diner offers an eclectic mix of American and Mexican favorites. Acapulco (1116 Manhattan Ave) serves excellent breakfast, lunch, and dinner until 10 pm daily, at affordable prices. The varied menu includes Mexican omelets, salads, fajitas, sandwiches, burritos, and just about anything else you could want.

Xilonen

Created by the same people behind Oxomoco, Xilonen (905 Lorimer St) is the newest Mexican restaurant in Greenpoint. The restaurant has an expansive patio just next to McCarren Park (in the former Sauvage space) and serves an exclusively vegetarian menu including a wide range of vegan options. Xilonen’s concise menu serves Mexican favorites re-imagined and elevated for weekend brunch and dinner Wednesday – Sunday. The food is memorable featuring vegetables as the star of every dish alongside creative cocktails.

Calexico

Greenpoint’s outpost of this casual California-style Mexican restaurant is a neighborhood staple. Calexico’s (645 Manhattan Ave) extensive menu of tacos, burritos, bowls & sides is great for a quick lunch or a relaxed weeknight dinner. Their cozy backyard and newly expanded street-side seating offer ample outdoor options and the front window was recently converted as a takeout window. The prices are reasonable, especially at lunchtime with an unbeatable lunch special from 12-4 pm. The $14 lunch box comes with two tacos of your choice, rice, beans, guacamole, and chips, and the burrito & beer combo clocks in for $15. The bowls & burritos make a great dinner, especially when paired with one of Calexico’s signature frozen margaritas.