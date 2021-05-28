Happy Memorial Day Weekend! It’s officially the first weekend of summer, and we’re here for it.

This week, Under The K Bridge Park finally opened! That means seven more acres of open green space for the community to enjoy. Another highly anticipated local opening, Fulgurances, a chef incubator restaurant in a former Franklin St. laundromat, also opened on Tuesday.

Even with the new park, there’s much more public space to be desired in North Brooklyn, with Friends of Bushwick Inlet Park campaigning for the city to add our promised waterfront green space. More green space is promised by private developers though, with a new green plaza promised at the newly approved massive HQ for Acme Smoked Fish.

Speaking of waterfront, the Greenpoint Landing ferry stop closed on Monday, due to mechanical issues, with no reopening date in site. A timeline for reopening is expected next week…

Following a fatal hit-and-run last week, Greenpointers are calling for a safer McGuinness Boulevard, a plea that Mayor De Blasio has responded positively to.

When you grab your weekend caffeine, try and stop by Espresso Paloma, which is showcasing local culinary-inspired paintings by Brooklyn artist Rainy Fu. Feeling inspired? Consider enrolling in a ceramics class at Barro BK. And if you’re more eager to burn energy outdoors, consider joining the recently reopened North Brooklyn Community Boat Club, which will host a free boating adventure this weekend.

Need a drink to wind down? We rounded up Williamsburg’s best Happy Hours!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

New trees have been added to West Street.

A developer wants to rezone a warehouse at 79 Quay St to build — surprise! — luxury condos.

Open Hours at Kingsland Wildflowers are back on Fridays! Learn about green roofs, help with wildflower seed collection, and enjoy the iconic views. For COVID-19 safety, registration is required.Save your spot here.

Brooklyn Winery’s Memorial Day Sale is offering 20% off online and onsite wine to-go purchases through Monday!