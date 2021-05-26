Ahoy, Greenpoint! North Brooklyn Boat Club has officially reopened for the 2021 season. The NBBC is a is a nonprofit, volunteer-run community organization of local kayakers, canoeists, sailors, environmentalists, boatbuilders, community leaders, and activists. Anyone interested in nautical recreation is welcome to join the public events and open meetings.

To kick off a summer on the water, all aquatic enthusiasts can take advantage of an upcoming free public paddle (no experience necessary) this Saturday, May 29, Noon – 4 p,m., departing at the Broadway Stages Boatyard (51 Ash St.)

Avid boaters can also become members of NBBC, for $50 a season ($25 rates are also offered for students or those with financial limits). Members are invited on special paddling trips and, pending certification, can access club-owned vessels, learn navigation skills, and more.

Keep an eye on the NBCC calendar for upcoming canoe, kayaking, oyster monitoring and more waterfront outings.