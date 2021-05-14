Happy Friday Greenpoint! The Greenpoint Library has finally opened for indoor and outdoor service – catch a breeze on the rooftop this weekend!

This week, we profiled Mikayla Sherfy, founder and creator of the Greenpoint business, “A Perfect Mouse” which you can find at Greenpoint Terminal Market this Saturday.

We also reported on the defacement of the Father Jerzy Popiełuszko statue and the activism following this event. Activists also gathered outside 917 Manhattan Ave. to protest the eviction of longtime tenants.

Maracuja reopened this week, with new owners and a new chef, and all cocktails are $11! Plus, paella is on the menu! We also rounded up Greenpoint’s best ice cream, to satisfy your sweet tooth on these upcoming hot days. Brooklyn Brewery also opened up outdoor seating for the first time for those who want local brews with a fresh breeze.

Take some time to smell the flowers on Greenpoint’s “green mile” this weekend, and bring home some plants to raise at home with local experts’ advice.

City Council elections are just over a month away! Check out our interviews with every candidate running for the highly contested seat in District 33. We also have a guide to ranked choice voting for those who need a refresher on the updated New York City ballot system.

Vaccines are now open to anyone ages 12 and up in New York City! Check out Williamsburg’s newest walk up vaccine clinic or visit one of these local vaccine sites. Need help scheduling your vaccine? NBK Vax is here to help!

Also in and around Greenpoint…

See how rents have changed in the Williamsburg-Greenpoint area over the years…

A developer wants to rezone 840 Lorimer St. to build a 10-floor building overlooking McCarren Park.

NBK Little Gallery is hosting a big chalk drawing day on Saturday, May 15 at McCarren Park

Cheeseboat is hosting drag brunch on Saturday, 1 pm – 3 pm.

Recycle your old electronics this Saturday n Williamsburg, McKibbin Street between Bushwick and White Street.

The P.S. 31 Spring Flea is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the P.S. 31 Playground

North Brooklyn needs poll workers for the upcoming June 22 election. Anyone ages 17 or over can apply by emailing samy@samy.nyc.

Rough Trade has officially moved from Williamsburg to Manhattan!

Want to write for Greenpointers or submit an op-ed? email editor@Greenpointers.com!