Outdoor seating may have been the safest way to enjoy local restaurants and bars last summer, and in 2021 the al fresco lifestyle isn’t going anywhere. In fact, many New Yorkers may still feel safer dining outdoors, not to mention the people watching in North Brooklyn is always worth snagging a sidewalk seat for. The latest local institution to claim some prime outdoor space is Brooklyn Brewery, which has finally expanded its tasting room into the open air!

Perfect to enjoy Brooklyn Brewery’s newly launched Hazy IPA: Pulp Art, and classics: Summer Ale and Bel Air Sour, the outdoor seating area will be open on Thursdays and Fridays, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. and weekends from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The massive brewery also wanted to give back to the community in various ways, including a new limited edition beer to raise funds for Heart of Dinner, which helps AAPI seniors with deliveries of culturally appropriate meals, plus personalized notes. Available in the Williamsburg Tasting Room, $1 of each Brooklyn To Tokyo Yuzu Sour sold will be donated to Heart of Dinner.

Another initiative focused around Brooklyn Brewery’s popular Brooklyn Lager, will donate $10 from every keg of Brooklyn Lager sold in New York this May to the @serviceworkerscoalition to help provide mutual aid to hospitality workers. Every Brooklyn Lager you drink will help your favorite bar, your favorite server, and the SWC. Tip generously, as always, and drink to a better New York City.