Building Blocks of Greenpoint is a brand new childcare facility that recently opened in the heart of Greenpoint. Located on 44 Kent St, Building Blocks offers childcare services to children ages 2-6. They have large spacious classrooms with a ton of natural lighting. Their small group sizes makes this facility COVID conscious and allows children to learn, socialize and play in a safe environment.

Use code GREENPOINTERS10 to receive 10% off your first month.

Located on 44 Kent St, Building Blocks offers childcare services to children ages 2-6

Safety is a priority at Building Blocks and all precautions are taken to ensure a healthy environment during this pandemic. With touchless check-in systems and hand-washing stations throughout the school, temperature checks are a daily must and all staff are required to wear masks. In addition, parents are required to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire each morning prior to drop off. While parents will not be allowed to enter classrooms, they can be rest assured that CDC guidelines for disinfecting are being followed and that all surfaces and toys are regularly disinfected and replaced.

The philosophy behind the learning is Montessori inspired in which children are able to explore their new environment as the teacher’s guide and support them. The setting is just right with wooden child-sized furniture and toys. No time is spared as learning through play begins. Self-exploration is encouraged as well as group games and activities. Daily-living skills are incorporated to teach basic abilities such as using utensils, drinking from a cup, dressing/undressing independently. The daily routine instills better decision making and self-regulation for years to come.

In addition to providing a safe and exciting learning environment, Building Blocks gives busy working parents the peace of mind knowing that all food is provided on site. Building Blocks has partnered with Little Green Gourmets to provide children with healthy nutritious meals included in the tuition. Breakfast, lunch and snack are all provided complimentary.

Schedule a FREE TOUR today as spots are limited. You can contact them via email at info@buildingblocksny.com or call 718-383-0208 to schedule a visit and or inquire about schedules and rates.

Use code GREENPOINTERS10 to receive 10% off your first month.