A new coffee shop has opened in Greenpoint near McGolrick Park. Green Lane Coffee (290 Nassau Ave.), run by Dmitry Miroshnichenko, opened in mid-September, vending espresso drinks from Parlor Coffee beans, Ovenly pastries, and Bushwick teas.

“I’ve been in Greenpoint for six years, and I thought I was part of the community, but now I really feel it, I’m doing something,” Miroshnichenko a Russian immigrant and longtime hospitality industry veteran says of running a local business. “I got here by accident, and didn’t want to leave. Now I know why.”

Opening his own business in America had always been a dream of Miroshnichenko’s. And when New York paused and he lost his restaurant job, he suddenly found himself with a lot of free time to think about a concept that had always been on his mind: Owning a coffee shop.

“The pandemic gave me an opportunity. In lockdown I finally had the time and energy to think about opening my first business, a dream,” Miroshnichenko says. Luckily, a landlord contact hooked him up with the vacant space at 290 Nassau, at a discount, due to the current situation, and he was able to source espresso and cafe equipment from within Brooklyn.

Miroshnichenko and his friend built everything themselves, from the wooden furniture lining the shop to the freshly painted white walls. Now, Miroshnichenko works the at Green Lane Coffee solo, acknowledging that owning and running a business is a challenge, but still very much the dream.

Green Lane Coffee’s signature drink is an Espresso & Soda ($5), made with Saratoga Springs sparkling water, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and a touch of honey. Cold weather may bring more seasonal specials and Dmitry will serve as head barista, a fixture in front of the espresso machine eager to chat with anyone who stops in for any of his coffee creations.

Green Lane Coffee is open everyday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.