A new pizzeria opened this month in Greenpoint serving slices and pies on the northern side of Manhattan Avenue.

Operating in the former space where Café Rochelle quietly closed earlier this year, Mario’s Pizza (940 Manhattan Ave.) specializes in brick oven style pizza: “We’re trying to do takeout as much as possible due to the circumstances that everyone faces, especially in New York,” said owner Mario Kulesza, a Polish Greenpointer who grew up in the neighborhood.

Kulesza operated a European restaurant in Ridgewood which closed around eight years ago, and with his new Greenpoint business Kulesza is focusing on NYC’s most popular food. “Everybody loves pizza, you can’t go wrong with pizza,” he said.

With his neighborhood roots stretching back more than 30 years, Kulesza says that Greenpoint was the natural location for his next venture. “I’m a Greenpoint guy, once you’re brought up here you always come back.”

Pizza options at Mario’s range from traditional flavors like the margarita pie — which is $10 for a 10″ or $23 for an 18″ pie — to more experimental combinations like the Nutella pie with walnuts and fresh strawberries, which Kulesza says is a favorite among his youngest customers.

Mario’s has a table in front of the pizzeria for outdoor dining, but Kulesza hopes to expand indoor seating if NYS guidelines allow for 50% capacity. At the currently mandated 25% maximum capacity for NYC restaurants, Mario’s can seat eight customers inside.

Whole pie orders for pickup can be placed online directly from Mario’s, and delivery is available via third party apps, such as Grubhub and Seamless. Mario’s is open 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. everyday.