This week, we caught up with brand new New York state assembly member Emily Gallagher to discuss her goals for her first term in office representing the 50th District. We also spoke with outgoing assembly member, Joe Lentol, who reflected on his over forty years of public service.

On Thursday, Marsha P. Johnson State Park closed for construction, with barely any notice. Protestors will gather on Kent Ave. at 4 p.m on Friday to demand a reopening of the coveted public space. Especially as Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Greenpoint, neighbors are eager to spread out as safely as possible.

Hungry? Middle Eastern restaurant Sami and Susu popped up on the Lower East Side, and is still offering delivery to Greenpoint! 12 Chairs Cafe also introduced Shabbat Dinner Boxes this week, to help ring in the weekend deliciously. When you do order takeout — try our under $10 options!–, don’t forget the importance of ordering directly from the restaurant, as Little Tiffin’s owners explained to us after an unfortunate incident with Grubhub.

As Martin Luther King Jr. Day approaches, many New Yorkers will take part in a National Day of Service on Monday. Consider supporting NBK Essentials, which supports our houseless neighbors or donate extra food and groceries to the community fridge.

Also in Greenpoint this week…

Greenpoint Landing is getting a second supermarket. Prestige Organic Market signed a 10-year, 3100-square-foot lease at 5 Blue Slip [Commercial Observer]

Streeteasy named Greenpoint the number one New York neighborhood to watch. Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Tribeca, Flatbush and Greenwood follow on the list.

Several local North Brooklyn pets need homes. [Patch]

Greenpoint’s Cafe Grumpy speaks about their pandemic business woes. [Forbes]

Happy weekend!